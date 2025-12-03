Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images and Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Omarion attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Solange Knowles attends as USC Thornton School of Music appoints Solange Knowles “Scholar-In-Residence” in collaboration with Saint Heron at USC Thornton School of Music on October 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Omarion just revisited a nostalgic piece of early 2000s history. The R&B singer confirmed he and Solange dated as teenagers when B2K was opening for Destiny’s Child overseas. The moment came during a new episode of Funny Marco’s “Open Thoughts,” where the host asked the group who their first celebrity crush was they tried to shoot their shot at.

After Lil Fizz shared he once tried to make a move on Ashanti, Omarion casually dropped a truth longtime fans will definitely remember Solange hinting at years ago. We used to date,” he said. “Destiny’s Child invited us to our first overseas tour… B2K. And, um yeah, me and Solange, we ended up being boyfriend and girlfriend for that little short period of that tour.”

Omarion added that the A Seat at the Table hitmaker gave him “rocks,” likely crystals or healing stones, a gift that made a lasting impression. “She was deep,” he said. When Marco asked if he “missed” her, Omarion admitted he did, adding that Solange “was awesome” while noting that “life has happened.”

Solange herself publicly acknowledged their teenage romance back in 2015. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she shared a throwback photo of the pair and captioned it, “Am I trolling, or nah? #tbt to when me and @1Omarion were lil’ teenage boo’s, but used to have hide it because I was scared dem B2K fans would try to cut me, lol.” The post, captured by The Huffington Post, reminded fans just how intense B2K fandom was in the 2000s.

The pair remained friendly into adulthood, with Solange later appearing as the love interest in Omarion’s 2006 “Ice Box” music video.

Omarion reflects on his three-year celibacy journey

In a recent interview on Shawn Stockman’s “On That Note” podcast, Omarion opened up about another chapter of his early career — the three years he spent practicing celibacy. “I was a young man and I was really, at that time, you know, spiritually searching for strength and personal control over myself and my body,” he said.

The “Post To Be” hitmaker added, “I did it for three years. Now I look back, I be like, ‘Sheesh!’ ‘Cause I love women. I love women in all their splendor. Friendship, best friend, lover. All that.”

The father of two said he’s no longer celibate, but still values what that season taught him about discipline and how it helped his career. “I had the power to say no to anything… If I don’t want to do anything, I could stop today,” he continued. “It really served its purpose because… I always say I’m like one of the few guys that I could turn my discipline on and off, and it’s like a cheat code for certain things… I really know how to focus and commit to something because of that discipline… A lot of entertainers end up in some real unfavorable positions because of lack of control.”