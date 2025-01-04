Image Image Credit NurPhoto / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Fred Kerley Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Social media is flooded with reactions to the confrontation U.S. Olympian Fred Kerley had with officers in South Beach. The sprinter who won bronze in the 100-meter race during the 2024 Paris Olympics was arrested on Thursday (Jan. 2) after a heated encounter with law enforcement.

According to the Miami Herald, the 29-year-old athlete and his girlfriend, reality TV personality Cleo Rahman, aka DJ Sky High Baby, were returning to his vehicle when they noticed a group of officers. The public servants were reportedly investigating a situation unrelated to Fred. The decorated athlete is said to have been concerned about his vehicle when he approached the active police scene.

Bodycam footage of the incident was released with redacted audio, making it impossible to hear the verbal exchange that precipitated what became a contentious encounter. At one point, the recording revealed he and one other made physical contact with each other before nearby patrolmen intervened. The track star is then shown embroiled in a full-on altercation with the officers. He was struck multiple times as they wrestled him to the ground and ultimately subdued by a stun gun.

He was arrested and charged with battery, resisting officers and disorderly conduct. Fred posted bond and was released from jail late Saturday (Jan. 4) after being held in conjunction with an ongoing 2024 domestic case involving his estranged wife, Angelica Kerley. His attorney, Yale Sanford, spoke with CNN regarding the police altercation, which he described as “obscene.”

The legal professional proclaimed, “It just goes to show that no matter how hard you work, how many medals you earn for your country, and how many people across the globe you inspire, in Miami Beach, Mr. Kerley was treated like millions of African-Americans, male and female, around the country…with a lack of humanity, compassion, or respect.” Moreover, Yale said, “It’s important for our community and country to be aware of these actions by police so we can make sure this type of behavior is prevented in the future.”

Fred also earned a silver medal when he competed in the 100-meter at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On social media, widespread outrage over the arrest footage can be seen as several people have tweeted that police were excessive in their use of force.

“This is COMPLETE OVERUSE OF FORCE by the Miami-Dade Police against Fred Kerley. … In this footage it is clear that Fred Kerley was going about his business and not the aggressor in the situation. … Murderers and terrorists get treated better than Fred Kerley was in this situation,” read, in part, a lengthy post from retired NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III calling out the “abuse of power.”

A second supporter tweeted, “The Fred Kerley arrest is ridiculous. They are punching that man while [five] cops lay on top of him and then proceed to stun him? This is exactly why my parents would give me 'those talks' growing up as a Black man.” A third Twitter user said that it was “crazy as hell that Fred Kerley was just representing this country on the world stage — only to be a victim of police brutality in Florida. I’m pretty sure they saw a big, Black man and immediately perceived him as a threat. Sin [and] a f**king shame.”

A fourth individual wrote that, “The video of the beating of Fred Kerley by the American police is sickening. Punches to his head, the elbow in the back and Taser. All of that for someone unarmed and multiple officers. Horrendous.” Fred has yet to make a public statement regarding the now-viral video circulating online. However, he did post two separate Instagram Stories of a bear emoji against a black background and a selfie.