Image Image Credit Wesley Hitt / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Holman Hall and Arrival Pavilion on the campus of the University of Mississippi on April 12, 2008 in Oxford, Mississippi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Alaina Kunes claimed she was unaware of the three Black students’ race and has since apologized to them personally.

The 18-year-old revealed that she and her family have received death threats and harassment amid the controversy.

A source close to the incident claimed the group was engaging in “harmless, silly fun” and making animal noises at several doors.

One of the women identified in viral Ring camera footage showing a group of University of Mississippi students making monkey noises and racist gestures outside a Black student’s off-campus apartment has issued an apology. On Tuesday (Nov. 10), Ole Miss freshman Alaina Kunes released a statement to TMZ acknowledging that her behavior was “insensitive” and “inappropriate.”

The 18-year-old came under scrutiny after fellow freshman Jakiyra Metcalf, who shares her apartment with two other Black roommates, posted the footage to TikTok, where it has since racked up over 12.5 million views. “Before the incident on Nov. 6, I never met the women involved and was unaware of their race. However, I recognize my actions were insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful,” Kunes said. According to TMZ, she also claimed to have personally apologized to the women, adding that she would never intentionally direct such noises “toward a person of color.”

The outlet further noted that Kunes said the three Black students she hurt “deserve to feel seen and understood” and that the video does not represent who she’s “trying to become.” She went on to reveal that she and her family — one of whom is reportedly an executive at Kunes Auto Group, which has also been dragged into the controversy — have received death threats and harassment. The freshman intends to cooperate fully with the University of Mississippi.

What happened in the viral Ole Miss Ring camera video?

For anyone who hasn't been keeping up with the story, Metcalf posted the Ring camera footage after the incident took place last Friday (Nov. 6). “What do we have to say about this??” she wrote in the caption, also tagging the university. Although Metcalf hasn't shared another video at the time of writing, she did reveal in the comments that the women involved apparently live right above her. “We just found out they are our upstairs neighbors,” her reply read.

In response, a University of Mississippi spokesperson condemned the “offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable behaviors” captured in the video and confirmed that steps were being taken to address the situation. “The university has reached out to those targeted by the actions to share information, resources, and support,” the statement read.

“The incident is actively being investigated by the appropriate university offices and processes. It’s important to note that student conduct cases, records, and any potential disciplinary action are protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA),” it continued. “We are committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors and will follow our processes to ensure the well-being and safety of our community.”

Image Image Credit Icon Sportswire / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A view of the Ole Miss press box before the game between Ole Miss Rebels and Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Source claims Ole Miss students were engaging in “harmless, silly fun”

It’s also worth mentioning that Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Shawnboda issued a statement of her own, emphasizing that the students’ behavior “does not reflect [the] university's values or the kind of community we strive to be every day.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the incident told TMZ that the girls’ actions were supposedly meant to be “harmless, silly fun,” although Metcalf and much of the internet clearly saw things differently. They also claimed the group was “making animal noises at several different doors as they walked by.”