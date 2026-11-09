Image Image Credit Wesley Hitt / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Lyceum, oldest building on the campus of the University of Mississippi on April 12, 2008 in Oxford, Mississippi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Jakiyra Metcalf shared the Ring doorbell footage, which has since racked up over 12 million views on TikTok.

The university said it has contacted the students targeted in the incident to offer resources and support as its investigation continues.

Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Dr. Shawnboda Mead stressed that racism has “no place” on campus, although no disciplinary action has been announced.

Over the weekend, Ring doorbell footage showing two students making monkey noises and racist gestures outside a Black student’s apartment began circulating on social media. On Sunday (Nov. 8), the University of Mississippi issued a statement confirming that it was investigating the disturbing incident.

“What do we have to say about this??” Jakiyra Metcalf, a freshman at Ole Miss, captioned the video of the women, tagging the university in her post. Speaking with Action News 5, her mother, Tasha Bolton, explained that her daughter lives in the off-campus apartment with two other Black roommates.

While Bolton declined to comment further to the outlet — at least until she’s “had an opportunity to speak with the university” — the video has already sparked tons of outrage across social media. Take a look below, then continue scrolling to see what a spokesperson for the University of Mississippi had to say.

What did the University of Mississippi say about the alleged racist incident?

After the video started making its rounds online, Ole Miss released a statement condemning the “offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable behaviors” depicted in the footage, confirming that steps were being taken to address the incident.

“The university has reached out to those targeted by the actions to share information, resources, and support,” they wrote. “The incident is actively being investigated by the appropriate university offices and processes. It’s important to note that student conduct cases, records, and any potential disciplinary action are protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).”

The university went on to emphasize, “We are committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors and will follow our processes to ensure the well-being and safety of our community.”

University of Mississippi official says racism has “no place” on campus

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Shawnboda Mead also addressed students, faculty, and staff in another message condemning the incident, noting that the behavior “does not reflect [the] university's values or the kind of community we strive to be every day.” She stressed, “Every student deserves to feel safe, respected, and valued at the University of Mississippi. Racism and actions that disparage people because of an aspect of their identity have no place in our campus community.”

At the time of reporting, Metcalf hasn’t posted anything else on her TikTok account since sharing the aforementioned video, which has now garnered over 12 million views. Meanwhile, the University of Mississippi has yet to announce what consequences, if any, those involved could face.