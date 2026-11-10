Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Olandria at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Olandria Carthen has already worked with major beauty brands, including Sephora, MAC, Jo Malone London, and Pat McGrath.

Her collaboration with Brandon Blackwood reportedly sold out in just 10 minutes, giving her the confidence to build something of her own.

She previously revealed that the Vaseline Glazed and Glisten Golden Hour Body Gel Oil is one of her beauty must-haves.

Olandria Carthen is entering her “CEO era.” After spending years promoting other people’s brands — and presumably making them millions in the process — the “Love Island USA” alum says it’s time to start one of her own.

On Tuesday (Nov. 10), in her cover story for Byrdie, Olandria revealed that she’s setting her sights on launching a beauty business. “My entire goal is to move with intention, and this next chapter is about embracing my CEO era,” she shared in a feature penned for the publication. “I definitely want to build my own brand in the body care space, and I’m in the early stages.”

“When you spend so much time successfully selling everyone else’s products, eventually you start thinking, ‘You know what? Let me try doing this for myself,’” the reality star added. As REVOLT documented in our list of her best brand deals and partnerships, Olandria has already worked with a long list of companies, including several major names in the beauty industry.

Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Olandria Carthen attends the Revolve Launch Magazine Photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2026 in Paris, France. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Olandria reflects on her biggest brand partnership and the “confidence boost” it gave her

She’s previously teamed up with Sephora — which could stock her body care products when the time comes — as well as MAC, Jo Malone London, and, most recently, Pat McGrath just last month. Outside of beauty, perhaps one of her biggest successes to date came from working with designer Brandon Blackwood, whose website reportedly crashed after fans rushed to shop their collaboration.

“[That] really gave me that confidence boost,” Olandria explained. “Seeing a product with my name on it sell out in 10 minutes made my team and me realize, ‘Okay, she really has the power to build something of her own.’” While it’s too early to say what she’ll offer, let alone what she’ll call the brand, we’re sure the Ola Dolls will be lining up to get their hands on her debut collection.

Scroll down to see Olandria’s Byrdie cover, then keep reading to find out which body care holy grail she currently swears by.

Olandria reveals the body care product she “can’t leave home without”

If you’ve ever wondered how Olandria gets her skin looking so smooth and glowy, she’s already let us in on one of her secrets. Speaking to E! News in April, the social media personality revealed that she uses the Vaseline Glazed and Glisten Golden Hour Body Gel Oil. “It always has my skin looking radiant, and I can’t leave home without it,” she shared. Another product she keeps close is the Billie Shave Glaze, which “always has a spot” in her bag.