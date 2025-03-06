Image Image Credit G L Askew II Image Alt Endi Piper Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Offscript, the parent company of REVOLT, is proud to welcome Endi Piper as its new General Counsel. In addition to REVOLT, Offscript houses 440 Artists, Six Zeros, Rap-Up, and Rebel House. A veteran legal executive with deep roots in culture-driven media, Piper joins the creator-powered company with a proven track record of leadership at some of the most influential brands in entertainment.

Most recently, Piper served as General Counsel for The SpringHill Company, the powerhouse media firm founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. There, she oversaw business and legal affairs for all subsidiaries — including UNINTERRUPTED, The Shop and The Robot Company — and served as Corporate Secretary.

Before SpringHill, Piper was General Counsel at Complex Media, managing the company’s legal strategy during its co-ownership by Hearst and Verizon and its subsequent acquisition by Buzzfeed, where she briefly led business affairs. Her earlier roles include Senior Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs at TV One, where she also oversaw human resources and standards and practices, as well as legal positions at BET, Scripps Networks and Urban One.

Piper is also a dedicated advocate for equity and education in law. She serves on the board of directors for the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association (BESLA), has worked with foster youth through CASA in Maryland and taught commercial law to Black lawyers in South Africa and Namibia via the International Senior Lawyers Project.

Her accolades include being named a “Top Lawyer” and one of the “Most Influential Minorities in Cable” by Cablefax, as well as a spot on InsideCounsel’s R-3 100 list of rising in-house women lawyers.

Piper earned her B.A. in Spanish Language and Linguistics and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia. She is also an alumna of Harvard Business School’s Cable Executive Management Program.

As Offscript revolutionizes creator-driven media, Piper’s leadership will help ensure the company continues to push culture forward with integrity, vision and purpose.