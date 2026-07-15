Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Image Alt Normani speaks onstage during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Normani continues to prove that her star power doesn’t require constant visibility to make an impact.

While the singer has been embracing a new chapter of life, including a highly publicized engagement with NFL star DK Metcalf, she’s also been intentional about showing up for the fans who have supported her journey from the very beginning. Every public appearance feels purposeful, and every performance serves as a reminder of the artistry, precision, and presence that have made her one of the most captivating stars of her generation.

That energy was on full display during this year's ESSENCE Festival of Culture, where Normani took over the stage as part of Coca-Cola’s festival programming. Celebrating its 31st consecutive year as an official festival partner, Coca-Cola brought together a lineup of standout talent that included Destin Conrad, Mario, and Normani herself, who was also there in support of its “If Not For My Girls” series, a celebration of friendship and sisterhood.

For the “Wild Side” artist, it was another opportunity to connect directly with supporters while delivering the kind of performance audiences have come to expect from her. Long celebrated for her ability to tell stories through dance, the singer’s relationship with the art form remains one of the defining elements of her career. Whether onstage, in music videos, or through moments of personal expression, movement has long served as both an emotional outlet and a creative language, as she further explains in the exclusive conversation below.

Following her performance, REVOLT caught up with the singer backstage at ESSENCE Fest to discuss how she would run a “School of Normani,” how dance continues to keep her grounded amid the pressures of fame, and why freedom of expression remains central to who she is as an artist. Check out a portion of the conversation below.

The former Fifth Harmony star admitted she had "never been asked" about a hypothetical "School of Normani," but after thinking about it, she decided the one thing every student would have to learn would be adaptability. "I think that you never really know what the circumstances are gonna be, but you just gotta be with it, whatever that looks like," she explained. "Even if you not running off of nothing, baby you gotta make something shake," she added. As for guest professors, she laughed before answering, "Janet [Jackson] and [Beyoncé]."

When asked about how dance has helped her protect her peace and stay grounded amid industry pressures, she recalled her childhood. "Honestly, as a kid, I was always so shy... Dance was my very first language," she began. "That was my best way and the easiest way for me to be able to articulate and communicate myself... I don’t talk a whole bunch, and I don't say a whole lot, but through my artistry and through song and dance, I really feel like I'm able to just be myself and nothing else in the world matters — nothing or anyone can touch me when I’m in that space."