Today (April 4), Nicki Minaj sparked some excitement with a message to Sexyy Red. Taking to Twitter, the Young Money talent extended an offer to the St. Louis artist to jump on a song. "You got your verse for 'FTCU'? Finna drop the remix, Sexyy Red," she wrote. "Left 'Pound Town' to go 'FTCU.' A remix for a remix?"

The track in question -- which stands for "F**k The Club Up" -- was an ATL Jacob-produced standout from Pink Friday 2, which was released in December 2023 with appearances from J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Future, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. The project was a big success on the Billboard 200, where it debuted at No. 1 with 228,000 album-equivalent units sold.

Months prior to Pink Friday 2’s arrival, Nicki joined Sexyy on "Pound Town 2," a raunchy single from the latter's Hood Hottest Princess mixtape. "I'm 'bout to pop a thingy, then sip on this drinky-drink, get a grip, 'fore my b**ches dip, n**ga, where my tip?" Nicki rapped on the Tay Keith-backed offering.

As REVOLT previously reported, it was revealed that part of Nicki's choreography from her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" included a dance move created by TikTok personality Donté Colley for "FTCU." Once fans alerted him to the development, he stated, “I am just so grateful to know that my work makes people feel things, and honestly, I just want to make some dope s**t with some dope people in this life, and there’s so many things that I want to make."

Nicki soon replied by admitting her error -- she thought Swedish singer Zara Larsson created the dance -- and giving Colley his credit. “I’ll have [Casper Smart] reach out to this VERY TALENTED and seemingly VERY sweet guy ASAP to figure out the best way to make him feel seen, appreciated, and paid."