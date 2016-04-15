Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer/GA / Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj and Eve Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Sunday (Sept. 22), Nicki Minaj penned a heartfelt message to Eve following the “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” artist’s comments about working with her on Barbershop: The Next Cut.

In her upcoming memoir, “Who’s That Girl?” Eve revealed that she began going to therapy to deal with her insecurities after finding out Minaj would be in the 2016 film. Fortunately, those emotions quickly faded once they spent time together on set.

“I’ve lived through what happens when women project their own insecurities onto other women,” the Philadelphia native wrote in an excerpt. “It happened at the start of my career and continued in waves as my fame grew. I wasn’t going to be that woman to someone else, but in order to do that, I had to physically and mentally prepare myself.”

“We got along well and shot our scenes together with no problems. It was nothing like what I had expected, but again, I am thankful that I prepared myself for it,” she added. Elsewhere, Eve mentioned that she “kind of wanted to give [Minaj] a hug” because it reminded her of a time when she, too, felt the pressure of having to do it all.

Responding via Twitter, Minaj shared, “Dear Eve, the various things you’ve shared recently, are groundbreaking — in my opinion — for so many reasons. First, thank you. The level of grace, the level of emotional and spiritual maturity it takes to be this vulnerable and transparent is a sign of true peace, happiness, fulfillment, and mastery of self.”

The Queen rapper later reminisced about how much she admired Ruff Ryders growing up. She showed love to Eve’s blonde short cut, which notably appeared on the cover of Let There Be Eve...Ruff Ryders’ First Lady, as well as the famous paw print tattoo on her chest.

“I was so nervous coming onto that movie set every day. You looked like a pro and I admired that so much. Thank you for trying to not do to me what was done to you. Women feel so much pressure to compete, and it’s a shame [because] we usually have so much in common and could [really] benefit from one another just as human beings,” Minaj said.