Image Image Credit Michael Tullberg/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nick Cannon attends the HollyRod Foundation's DesignCare Gala in Hollywood, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Netflix’s first “Raising the Cannons” trailer spotlights Nick Cannon’s co-parenting relationships.

Some mothers of Cannon’s children reject the idea that they’re one happy family.

Cannon’s teenage children question his lifestyle as the preview raises concerns about his health.

Not everyone in Nick Cannon's family agrees on what their unconventional arrangement should look like. The first trailer for Netflix's "Raising the Cannons" reveals friction among co-parents, frank commentary from his older children, and concerns about his well-being.

The preview, released Tuesday (Nov. 17), began with someone asking Cannon how many women he's in love with. “I'm in love with all of them!” he answered. The "Wild 'N Out" creator added, “I have a relationship with six women and 12 children,” although Netflix's official family guide confirms he's currently romantically involved with three of the mothers: Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, and Bre Tiesi. The others are Brittany Bell, LaNisha Cole, and R&B icon Mariah Carey.

Some of the women challenged how their arrangement is understood. “Nick formulates these worlds as if we're so separate,” one said in a voiceover, while Tiesi rejected the idea of being in competition. A particularly pointed remark from Cole followed: “I don't need to create this false narrative like we're one big happy family when we're not.” Elsewhere in the trailer, De La Rosa accused Cannon of manipulation, suggesting additional tensions behind the scenes.

The series also features Cannon's 15-year-old twins with Carey, Monroe and Moroccan, who offered their own perspectives in the preview clip. “My ego drove me away from Mariah,” Cannon admitted before Monroe told him, “If you didn't have all these kids, you would have been back together.” Moroccan was equally frank, saying, “This lifestyle, I don't think it's sustainable in any way.”

Nick Cannon's health and family responsibilities take center stage

The trailer also raised concerns about Cannon's health. “The stress is killing him,” a voice warned over a shot of the multi-talented star in a hospital bed. As Netflix confirmed, Cannon is managing lupus nephritis, an autoimmune kidney disease, while balancing his career and fatherhood.

Amid the disagreements, Cannon emphasized one priority: “I want my children to have relationships with one another.” Later, he acknowledged the consequences of his decisions. “This is a world that I created. And I have to deal with everything that comes with it.”

All eight episodes of "Raising the Cannons" premiere on Netflix on Dec. 18.