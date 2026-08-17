Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nic Vansteenberghe attends Druski's exclusive screening for Season 2 Premiere of "Coulda Been Love" Series presented by Tequila Don Julio & Buffalo Wild Wings at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 11, 2026 in Hollywood, California and Olandria Carthen attends the 2026 TIME100 Creators Event on July 30, 2026 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen’s appearance together at Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns’ wedding fueled new questions about their relationship.

Nic commented on speculation, stating he intends to keep details about their status private while emphasizing their strong friendship.

Interest in their story continues within the reality TV community, reflecting ongoing engagement with their relationship milestones.

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen breaking up was definitely not on our 2026 bingo cards, and seeing them together at Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods’ wedding over the weekend gave us a glimmer of hope that they’d gotten back together. However, we may need to pump the brakes before getting too excited about Nicolandria again.

On Sunday (Aug. 16), while at Las Vegas’ LIV Beach, Nic was asked whether he was still single or if the two had gotten back together, to which he responded, “I would love to tell you guys, but I’m going to keep that private for now.”

“We did enjoy ourselves tremendously at Karl and Jordyn’s wedding last night. It was amazing,” he added. While the “Love Island USA” Season 7 runners-up obviously called it quits in July, Nic stressed that you can “absolutely” be friends with an ex before offering some breakup advice: “Things will always get better. It’s rock bottom, but it’s about the climb.”

Watch the clip below, then scroll down for everything we know about Nic and Olandria’s split.

What happened between Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen?

As People originally reported last month, Nic and Olandria’s busy schedules and the distance between them “made it challenging to maintain their connection.” A source close to the former couple told the publication, “They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

While the internet was in shambles and plenty of people were understandably hoping it all turned out to be speculation, Nic later confirmed the news in a subscribers-only TikTok post. “The rumors are true. I didn’t want to give people false hope, so I want to clear the air,” he wrote at the time. “We will continue to love each other ALWAYS. It’s a sensitive, as well as a private subject. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Image Image Credit Bravo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 22136 -- Pictured: (l-r) Olandria Carthen, Nic Vansteenberghe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

They may have started a bit of a chain reaction too, considering Clarke Carraway announced that she and Taylor Williams were calling it quits later that same month. Now, Iris Kendall and TJ Palma are the only “Love Island USA” Season 7 couple still going strong — at least as far as official labels go.