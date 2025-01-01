Image Image Credit SOPA Images/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 2025 NFL schedule release video reactions on X featuring Seahawks, Titans and Colts Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Somewhere between free agency and training camp, NFL teams discovered their real off-season Super Bowl: The schedule release video. What used to be a boring PDF drop is now a content arms race where social media departments battle for likes, retweets and the occasional legal threat from a major corporation.

For 2025, teams leaned all the way into pop culture, parody and petty jabs. If your favorite squad didn’t put together something chaotic and meme-able, they probably don’t love you.

Let’s get into how we got here and how wild things got this year.

The rise of the NFL season schedule drop spectacle

It all started a few years ago when teams realized fans weren’t just refreshing ESPN — they were scrolling through social media. What better way to build hype than to roast rivals, flex production budgets and remind everyone that the team behind their X and Instagram accounts might be more creative than the coaching staff?

It’s not enough to just post the schedule. You have to drop it, preferably with a surprise cameo, a niche Gen Z reference and at least one dig at a division rival’s dysfunction.

This year’s viral MVPs

The Seattle Seahawks came through with a vintage 1980s-style action figure ad that had Marshawn Lynch, Cortez Kennedy and Devon Witherspoon all boxed up like collector’s items. The disclaimers were elite (“Powdered soap not meant for human consumption”), and they even shaded divisional opponents like it was a Black Friday sale.

The Chargers, always the internet’s darling, returned with a Minecraft-themed banger — complete with pixelated roasts and a recreation of that viral Starbucks spat between NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz. Bonus points for not getting sued.

The Titans spoofed pharmaceutical ads with “Schedule-rizi,” treating fans suffering from Football Season Withdrawal (FSW). Side effects may include “gridlock,” “jock itch” and “diarrhea.”

Meanwhile, Atlanta went full “ATL Kart,” turning Bijan Robinson into a cartoon racer zooming past opponents. Yes, they even threw shade at Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson — because what’s a Falcons video without offseason drama?

The Colts... tried it

Then there was Indianapolis, who clearly wanted to play the game but fumbled the controller. Their Minecraft video got yanked shortly after posting — reportedly over a joke about Tyreek Hill’s 2024 detainment or, possibly, because someone forgot to ask Mojang for permission. Their backup plan? A janky Microsoft Paint version that looked like it was drawn on a high school detention computer.

Shoutout to the New York Jets, who delayed their video just to sneak in a jab: “We had a Minecraft video ready, but decided to change it last minute.” Petty. Perfect.

Music videos, mock pressers and Mario Kart meltdowns

Arizona dropped a full music video starring linebacker Mack Wilson (aka Rocketship) who rapped the schedule into existence. Was it the best flow of the year? That’s subjective. But it was different, and in this content war, different wins.

New Orleans leaned into a “Key & Peele”-style skit with an “angry translator” interpreting head coach Kellen Moore’s fake press conference. It was aggressive. It was awkward. It was… bold?

Chicago brought in actor Lamorne Morris and his “New Girl” co-star Jake Johnson for a bit about emailing the schedule to every Ben Johnson alive (watch here). It was weird, it was funny and it felt very Bears: High-energy chaos with a couple of fumbles baked in.

The remaining NFL teams who might want to try harder next year

Not everyone understood the assignment. The Philadelphia Eagles, fresh off a Super Bowl win, just flexed their Lombardi Trophy with “Also Sprach Zarathustra” playing in the background. No hate (I promise), but that might be more screensaver than reveal.

Buffalo phoned it in with a Josh Allen/AI joke that probably looked better on paper (respect to the NBA GOAT, though. This wasn’t on him). Dallas dragged fans through 10 minutes of golf cart shenanigans. And Tampa Bay gave us Jon Gruden for 11 whole minutes. Somewhere, even the algorithm tapped out.

Then there was the Cleveland Browns, who seemingly let ChatGPT direct a fever dream starring their elf mascot. Look, we get it. AI is cool. But maybe don’t hand it the keys just yet.

Why 2025 NFL schedule videos matter more than you think

This is sports in 2025. The game doesn’t start at kickoff — it starts when your schedule does. These videos might not win Emmys, but they’re changing the way fans engage with their teams. They’re memes, moodboards and miniature sitcoms wrapped in NFL branding.

So, come 2026, if your team drops a schedule via interpretive dance or recreates “The Bear” with their offensive line, don’t be shocked. Just hit play... and pray they don’t embarrass you.

Get you a bottle of Saratoga water and check out the remaining schedule clips below (shoutout to the legend Bun B).