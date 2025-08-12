Image Image Credit L. Busacca/Contributor via Getty Images, Ray Tamarra/Contributor via Getty Images, and Gregory Bojorquez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Notorious B.I.G., Hurricane G, and DMX Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Let’s be clear: New York City is the birthplace of Hip Hop. For every legend who enjoyed decades of success, there are others whose careers ended far too soon. Some were chart-topping icons; others were underground treasures. All helped define the city’s sound in their own way.

This list is not a ranking or arranged in any particular order — it’s a tribute to 21 artists who made their mark before their time was cut short. From pioneering emcees of the genre’s early days to new voices pushing boundaries in more modern times, each left behind music and memories that still resonate.

The beat goes on, but these voices remain part of New York’s permanent soundtrack.

1. Heavy D

The “Overweight Lover” brought charisma and crossover appeal to Hip Hop as part of Heavy D & the Boyz. He died in 2011 at 44 from a pulmonary embolism caused by deep vein thrombosis.

2. The Notorious B.I.G.

Christopher Wallace’s vivid storytelling and magnetic flow made him an international icon. He was shot and killed in Los Angeles in 1997 at just 24 years old.

3. Phife Dawg

As part of A Tribe Called Quest, Phife Dawg brought humor, insight, and lyrical sharpness to the group’s sound. He died in 2016 at 45 from complications related to diabetes, an illness he battled for much of his life.

4. Prodigy

Half of Mobb Deep, Prodigy depicted Queensbridge life with haunting precision on tracks like “Shook Ones Pt. II.” Following initial news of sickle cell anemia complications, reports claimed that his 2017 passing at the age of 42 was due to accidental choking.

5. Big L

Harlem’s Big L delivered masterful punchlines and gritty street narratives. Tragically, he was shot and killed in 1999 at age 24.

6. Big Pun

The first Latino solo rapper to go platinum, Big Pun amazed fans with rapid-fire rhymes and clever wordplay. He died in 2000 at 28 from a heart attack linked to health complications related to obesity.

7. Capital Steez

A founding member of Pro Era, Capital Steez brought socially conscious, inventive lyricism to NYC’s underground scene. He took his own life in 2012 at just 19 years old.

8. Fred The Godson

Known for the wittiest punchlines imaginable, Bronx rapper Fred The Godson earned respect in battle and mixtape circles. He died in 2020 at 35 from complications related to COVID-19.

9. Sean Price

Brooklyn’s Sean Price blended hard-hitting rhymes with sharp humor, both as a solo act and with Heltah Skeltah. He died in his sleep in 2015 at 43.

10. Guru

One half of Gang Starr, Guru fused jazz and Hip Hop with lyrical finesse on albums like Moment of Truth. He died in 2010 at 48 after battling cancer.

11. Chinx

Queens rapper Chinx, a member of Coke Boys, was known for blending melodic hooks with street authenticity. He was shot and killed in 2015 at 31.

12. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

ODB’s unfiltered personality and wild style were central to Wu-Tang Clan’s energy. Known for “Shimmy Shimmy Ya,” he died from a drug overdose just days before his 36th birthday.

13. Biz Markie

The “Clown Prince of Hip Hop” brought joy through songs like “Just a Friend” and innovative beatboxing. He died in 2021 at 57 from complications related to diabetes.

14. Ms. Melodie

An early member of Boogie Down Productions, Ms. Melodie helped pave the way for women in Hip Hop. She died in 2012 at 43 from undisclosed causes.

15. Hurricane G

With a bilingual flow and raw delivery, Hurricane G collaborated with the likes of Redman and EPMD. She died in 2022 at 52 from lung cancer.

16. Black Rob

Best known for the hit “Whoa!,” Black Rob’s rugged voice captured New York’s street ethos. He died in 2021 at 52 from cardiac arrest following multiple health struggles.

17. Stack Bundles

Aligned with Dipset and Chinx and known for energetic street anthems, Queens rapper Stack Bundles was shot and killed in 2007 at 24. His death left fans mourning a talent whose debut album never came to be.

18. Pop Smoke

Brooklyn drill’s breakout star, Pop Smoke blended gruff vocals with U.K.-inspired beats. He was shot and killed during a home invasion in 2020 at just 20 years old.

19. DMX

With raw emotion and a signature growl, DMX dominated turn-of-the-century rap. He died in 2021 at 50 from a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose.

20. Fatman Scoop

Known for his booming voice and hype-man energy on party tracks, Fatman Scoop was a fixture in clubs worldwide. He died in 2025 at 56 from complications of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

21. Dave “Trugoy the Dove” Jolicoeur

A member of De La Soul, Trugoy brought thoughtful, melodic lyricism to the group’s innovative catalog. He died in 2023 at 54 from congestive heart failure, just as the group’s music returned to streaming platforms.