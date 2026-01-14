Image Image Credit Courtesy of Netflix Image Alt Tyler Perry as Joe in the upcoming Netflix film, ‘Joe’s College Road Trip’ Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Joe steps into the spotlight for the first time in Joe’s College Road Trip, a Netflix comedy premiering Feb. 13.

The film pairs Joe with his grandson B.J. for a cross-country college tour that quickly unravels into chaos.

Perry continues his Netflix streak following previous releases like Madea’s Destination Wedding, and Straw.

Tyler Perry is putting the spotlight on one of the Madea universe’s loudest scene-stealers. On Tuesday (Jan. 13), Netflix unveiled the first trailer for Joe’s College Road Trip. The new comedy follows Madea’s infamous brother, Joe, as he turns a simple campus visit into a full-blown disaster.

Set to premiere Feb. 13, the film finally gives Joe a leading role after stealing scenes in several others. Perry once again plays the character, pairing him with Joe’s sheltered grandson B.J. (Jermaine Harris) for a cross-country trek that quickly swerves off course. In the trailer, Joe’s unfiltered mouth and zero-plan decision-making collide with B.J.’s nerves, creating a string of detours, mishaps, and escalating tension that plays like a road-trip comedy with no brakes.

Joe’s College Road Trip continues Perry’s ongoing partnership with Netflix, where he writes, directs, and produces projects that move between comedy, drama, and thrillers. The collaboration has already delivered major streaming wins: Madea’s Destination Wedding spent four weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Movies (English) list, while Straw, starring Taraji P. Henson, ranked in the Top 10 in 93 countries and hit No. 1 in 62.

Perry directs and writes Joe’s College Road Trip and also produces alongside Angi Bones. Amber Reign Smith and Ms. Pat co-star. According to the official logline, Joe takes the trip to teach B.J. about “the real world,” but tensions rise as the miles stack up and the lessons come the hard way.

Tyler Perry’s Madea legacy and accolades

While Joe gets the starring lane this time, the pending release further solidifies Perry’s long-running impact as a franchise builder. Madea first hit the big screen in 2005, and the character’s extended family has since powered a comedy empire across film, TV, and stage, with Perry serving as both the face and the engine behind it.

Outside the franchise, his résumé spans dramas, thrillers, and TV staples, and he has earned major industry recognition, including the Academy’s Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. He also expanded his footprint with Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, now a major hub for large-scale film and TV productions.