Image Image Credit Robin L Marshall / Stringer via Getty Images and Al Pereira / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Angie Martinez speaks during BET Awards 2025 Media House at Quixote Studios West Hollywood on June 08, 2025 and Tupac Shakur performs onstage at Club Amazon on July 23, 1993 in New York, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

“The Tupac Tapes with Angie Martinez” premieres Nov. 27 on Netflix, with four episodes exploring the late musician’s life and legacy.

Joe Budden, Charlamagne Tha God, RZA, Big Boy, and several other Hip Hop figures will appear in the series to share their perspectives.

Martinez previously withheld portions of the conversation out of concern that Shakur’s remarks could further escalate the East Coast-West Coast rivalry.

Three months before Tupac Shakur’s tragic death, Angie Martinez had the opportunity to interview the late rapper. Although she “didn’t feel comfortable” releasing their conversation at the time, three decades later, she’s finally ready to share it through Netflix’s “The Tupac Tapes with Angie Martinez” — and it’s arriving a lot sooner than you might think.

On Wednesday (Nov. 11), the streaming giant unveiled the official trailer for the four-part video podcast. Just a few seconds in, things are already tense as Shakur talks about someone who crossed him, although exactly who he’s referring to remains a mystery. The video then cuts to Martinez explaining why she kept the interview under wraps for so long, recalling that she was a young radio personality who “didn’t want anybody to die” as a result of their conversation.

“I’ve done more for credibility in Hip Hop than any f**king artist,” Shakur shouts at one point. In another excerpt, Martinez can be heard telling him, “There are people who had love for you, and you turn around—,” only for the “Hail Mary” rapper to interject, “Where’s the f**king love? Just ‘cause they didn’t kill me? What love?”

The series also brings together an exciting slate of guests to discuss Shakur’s life and legacy. Among them are Joe Budden, who recently announced “Joe Budden Network Presents” in partnership with REVOLT, as well as Charlamagne Tha God, Big Boy, Dream Hampton, RZA, and Wallo.

Watch the trailer for “The Tupac Tapes with Angie Martinez” below, then continue scrolling to find out why Martinez is finally releasing her full interview with Pac.

Why Angie Martinez kept her full Tupac Shakur interview unreleased for nearly 30 years

Speaking with Netflix’s Tudum, Martinez explained, “There were things said in that conversation that could have hurt people, damaged relationships, and added fuel to an already dangerous situation.” She did air portions of the interview, including Shakur’s insistence that he wasn’t at war with an entire coast amid the East Coast-West Coast rivalry, but ultimately held back the “more inflammatory parts.”

“I felt a responsibility to protect something that was never meant to become his final statement,” she continued. “But almost 30 years have passed. I also realized these tapes were bigger than me. They’re a piece of Hip Hop history, and I don’t think they should just sit in my possession forever. The difference now is that I have the opportunity to share them with context.”

The Radio Hall of Famer elaborated, “Not just play the most explosive moments and let people react, but really examine what was happening, why it was happening, and what we can understand differently today.”

“The Tupac Tapes with Angie Martinez” will be available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 27.