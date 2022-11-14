Image Image Credit Craig Jones / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Carmelo Anthony Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Even if you aren’t a fan of college basketball, you’re for the most part aware of the action that happens during the NCAA’s March Madness tournament. According to Sports Illustrated, 60 to 100 million people created brackets, and that number is sure to get higher in 2025 as the NCAA Final Four gets started. Basketball legends are made during the spring, from Kemba Walker’s insane tourney with the University of Connecticut to Carmelo Anthony’s championship as a freshman with Syracuse University, the stage is set for the cream of the crop to rise to the top.

The Final Four has helped raise plenty of young athletes’ NBA draft stock over the years. Historically, a few good games — while the spotlight shines the brightest on them — have turned talent who was projected to go in the second round into lottery picks within the Top 14 spots. In a tournament filled with endless possibilities, there is no telling who the next star will be. In honor of the 2025 competition, REVOLT put together a list of the top nine tournament performers of the 21st century.

Peep the list of basketball stars who caught lightning in a bottle during March Madness below!

1. Anthony Davis — University of Kentucky (2012)

Anthony Davis’ dominance during his freshman year at the University of Kentucky helped solidify him as a household name. His excellence on the defensive end of the ball and his meme-worthy unibrow captured the attention of hoop fans and scouts alike. During his flawless championship campaign in 2012, the forward-center averaged 15.2 points, 11.2 rebounds and an impressive 4.6 blocks per game over the course of six games. Though he played alongside a star-studded roster, his performance on both sides of the ball led the Kentucky Wildcats to win their eighth National Championship and helped Davis secure the first pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Three other players from his team were selected within the first round of the same draft, including Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who was selected second overall to the Charlotte Hornets.

2. Carmelo Anthony — Syracuse University (2003)

The DMV-raised scorer Carmelo Anthony lived up to every expectation during his legendary 2002-2003 stint at Syracuse University. In fact, his freshman year there is regarded as one of the best of all time. During the storied championship run, he averaged 26.5 points per game and 12 boards during the Final Four. His performance cemented the certified bucket getter in NCAA Basketball history. In 2024, his son, Kiyan Anthony, committed to play at his alma mater, which made Carmelo emotional when they shared the news. The pictures of Carmelo, Kiyan and Lala Anthony went viral on social media upon the announcement.

3. Derrick Rose — University of Memphis (2008)

Since his days at Simeon Career Academy High School in Chicago, Derrick Rose has been electrifying. The legendary hooper was already known within the Midwest before stamping himself as a top prospect with his performance as a freshman ball player at University of Memphis. Although he did not win the championship like other players on this list, Rose did have an exciting performance throughout the tournament against the Mario Chalmers-led Kansas Jayhawks. Over six games, the point guard went on to average 20.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field. This tournament performance alone made him a no brainer to return to Chicago as the first pick in the NBA Draft as a member of the Chicago Bulls. In January 2025, the storied franchise announced they will retire Rose’s No. 1 jersey in honor of his retirement.

4. Ja Morant — Murray State University (2019)

Keeping the spotlight on magnetic athletes, Ja Morant’s performance at a mid-major Division I college is rare within the NCAA hoops scene. Though he played Amateur Athletic Union Basketball with Zion Williamson, Morant did not receive the same level of hype coming into college as the New Orleans Pelicans star. Throughout his brief college career, the Memphis Grizzlies point guard stunned fans with his quickness and overall control of each game’s pace. There wasn’t one game he played during his college career in which he was not the best player on the court. During the post-season games, he was unable to get passed the Sweet 16 round, but he put up unforgettable numbers — including a historic triple-double during the postseason tourney. Morant averaged a double-double throughout his full freshman season.

5. Jimmer Fredette — Brigham Young University (2011)

Jimmer Fredette is seemingly unstoppable from all three levels of the court. His three-point range and undeniable charisma on the court leaves teams puzzled on how to contain him. In 2011, during his time at Brigham Young University, the guard was able to make it to the Sweet 16 and lead his team with an unwavering confidence and his elite level shooting. While his collegiate playing style is unable to fully translate into the NBA, he is nonetheless regarded as one of the greatest college basketball players of all time. His career is so legendary that he even earned a name drop by Lil Wayne on "Twist Made Me.”

6. Kemba Walker — University of Connecticut (2011)

Kemba Walker had the culture on tilt during his phenomenal collegiate career. Whether it be his sick crossovers or his uncanny scoring ability, the UConn Huskies’ lead guard was box office every single game he played. To this day, his highlights are still shown in promotion for the highly anticipated tournament each year. On his way to securing the 2011 Final Four championship, Walker averaged 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He went on to have a successful NBA career, which included a Max contract with the Charlotte Hornets, before transitioning to finalize his hoop career overseas. Walker has also received name drops within popular rap songs — most notably, a track named after him by Eladio Carrion featuring Bad Bunny in 2020.

7. Shelvin Mack — Butler University (2011)

Regarded as the bulldog of Butler University, Shelvin Mack was nothing short of a beast during his years there. His best season was in 2010-2011 when he took over the program following a heartbreaking last-second loss to Duke University in the championship game the year before. During his final season with Butler, he averaged 23.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 3.8 steals ahead of losing a second title in a row. Mack didn’t have the most impressive NBA career, but his college career certainly cemented him as a staple in NCAA basketball history.

8. Steph Curry — Davidson College (2009)

No story could have been written better than Steph Curry’s magical rise to prominence during his out-of-this world performance in the 2009 college postseason. In hindsight, it seems like a no brainer that Curry would become the NBA’s all-time leader in three pointers, however, during his time at Davidson College, the popular ball player had to make a name for himself. Luckily, his performance led him to getting drafted by the Golden State Warriors. Curry became the fourth player ever to score over 30 points in each of his first four tourney matches. The star had NBA players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and more showing up to his college games based on the hype surrounding his Cinderella team.

9. Tyler Hansborough — University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (2009)

Tyler Hansborough is one of the most decorated college basketball players of all time. While he wasn’t necessarily superstar level in the NBA, he was easily one of the most dominant players during his time at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Under the coaching of Hall of Fame coach, Roy Williams, Hansborough won a championship during his storied 2009 campaign. The iconic hooper will forever be remembered for what he did in Chapel Hill over the course of his four-year career. He remains one of the top scorers within the tournament with over 300 points all time during his career. Also known as Psycho T, the gritty hooper captured the hearts and minds of fans due to his blue-collar work ethic.