On Thursday (March 13), Stephen Curry reached a historic milestone in his basketball career, hitting 4,000 career 3-pointers during a game against the Sacramento Kings. To celebrate this achievement, Curry Brand and Under Armour dropped a 60-second advert narrated by Dave Chappelle. According to a press release, the commercial, titled “Carolina Red,” is not just a tribute to Curry’s achievement but also a reminder of how the Golden State Warriors star fundamentally changed the game of basketball.

Dave Chappelle highlights Curry’s impact on the game

Curry has been breaking records since December 2021, when he surpassed Ray Allen as the all-time leader in 3-pointers made. However, the 4,000 mark is yet another testament to his place in basketball history and solidifies his legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the game. “Carolina Red” captured this monumental moment with a twist, thanks to Chappelle’s unmistakable voice.

The comedian set the scene in North Carolina, a state where basketball is deeply embedded in the culture. He acknowledged the sport’s long-standing connection to the state, remarking that for decades, one name in particular has embodied basketball greatness – Michael Jordan. Chappelle continued by making it clear that, while MJ’s Tar Heel connection is iconic, it was Curry who truly represents the southern state’s greatness in hoops.

Curry's influence extends beyond championships

The clip then showcased some of the four-time champion’s most dazzling 3-pointers, from his college days at Davidson to his record-breaking NBA career. The fast-moving montage of highlights culminated to the aforementioned 2021 accomplishment with the announcer declaring, “Stephen Curry, all-time 3-point king in the NBA,” as the words, “The game changed … again,” flashed across the screen.

The ad, which ended with Curry Brand and Under Armour logos, encapsulated the significance of Curry’s impact on the game, much like Jordan before him. Adding to that, Curry Brand released a second video on social media featuring Curry’s family, fellow athletes and celebrities sharing their love and admiration for his milestone.