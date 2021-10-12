Image Image Credit Bryan Bedder / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt LeBron James, JAY-Z Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The NBA and Hip Hop have been seemingly connected at the hip since the popular genre’s inception. Hip Hop culture is deeply infused with basketball, with popular artists like JAY-Z, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and many other acts name-dropping popular players from the present as well as the past. Professional hoopers have also dived into the world of Hip Hop, including LeBron James himself having a heavy hand in 2 Chainz’s fifth studio album, Rap or Go to the League. The title of the project was even a reference to how many young Black men have felt limited to those two options, a sentiment James also admitted to feeling as he grew up.

Drake said it best on his debut album, Thank Me Later, where he rapped, “I swear sports and music are so synonymous / Cause we want to be them, and they want to be us, yeah / So on behalf of the demanded and the entertainment / That you take for granted, y-you can thank me now.” His verse on “Thank Me Now” perfectly describes the intertwined nature of the two sports and the synergy that comes from shared experiences. We have seen many dope friendships between rappers and ballplayers spawn over the years, maybe because both professions require a “go hard or go home” mentality.

While there are many great players in the league and even more bar spitters worldwide, REVOLT decided to find the perfect rapper comparisons for seven top NBA players. This creative experiment is based on perceived shared values, approach to their craft, and overall persona on and off the court and in and out of the booth.

1. Stephen Curry and Drake

Over the years, Drake and Stephen Curry have become very good friends, but their careers have had an uncanny parallel since their inception. When Drake arrived in the music industry, he was a part of a significant collective that included Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, and more. At the same time, Curry joined a team without huge expectations, coming from a mid-major college team. While both talents showed flashes of greatness early, both have found a way to dominate so that people couldn’t do anything but hate them while they were at the top.

Although no one could ever discredit their impact in their respective fields, both have faced backlash from the OGs of their craft for what they turned the game into. Drake was not the first artist to blend melody with rap, but his ability to do it at such a high level triggered a shift within music forever. This is similar to Curry revolutionizing the three-point shot and changing how young athletes approach basketball. Lastly, Drake’s loss in the battle to Kendrick Lamar can be likened to Curry losing to the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers after being up 3-1 in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Curry and Drake’s relationship has been documented, with the rapper flexing his kinship with the NBA MVP in multiple bars, including his fiery track “0-100,” where he rapped, “I been Steph Curry with the shot / Been cookin' with the sauce, chef Curry with the pot, boy.” Even when other NBA players seemingly betrayed the Canadian emcee’s trust, Curry has consistently supported the “GIMME A HUG” recording artist.

2. Kawhi Leonard and Kendrick Lamar

Kawhi Leonard is the definition of “Sometimes you gotta pop out and show n**gas.” Although he is relatively quiet on social media and in the press, when it is time to shine on the court, he delivers and leads by example, the same way Kendrick Lamar has done since the beginning of his career. When Lamar joined Top Dawg Entertainment, he played the back until it was his time to shine, even serving as hype man for Jay Rock. Leonard had to hustle within the San Antonio Spurs system to support legendary superstars like Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili before taking over the reins and leading them to the top.

Even down to the leadership, Leonard learned a lot from Greg Popovich, which can be likened to the support Lamar received from TDE’s Top Dawg and Punch before leaving the nest and becoming the star of his show. After leaving the Spurs very quickly, Leonard won an unlikely championship with the Toronto Raptors, like Lamar’s win over Drake within his first year after his tenure with Top Dawg Entertainment. While Lamar and Leonard have reached the pinnacle of their careers multiple times, neither felt the need to brag about it. Lamar and Leonard live life on their terms, which their fans have come to love about them.

3. Jason Tatum and Gunna

The accurate measure of a man is how they handle adversity, and both Gunna and Jason Tatum found a way to silence all naysayers when their backs were against the ropes. Tatum was a highly touted prospect coming out of Duke University before joining the Boston Celtics. When he left one prestigious championship-hungry organization and went to another, the pressure to succeed at the highest level was there from the jump.

After multiple years of failing to secure a championship, the dynamic basketball player secured his first NBA Championship in the 2024 NBA Finals. This win is reminiscent of Gunna’s career-solidifying album, A Gift & a Curse, that came shortly after taking an Alfred Plea in the highly publicized YSL trial that left many fans wondering if the popular Atlanta rapper could shake back following the “snitching” allegations. With Gunna’s relationship status with Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Future, and more in limbo, Gunna delivered his best body of work with no features and garnered critical acclaim from media outlets and fans alike.

4. LeBron James and JAY-Z

In 2003, JAY-Z famously rapped, “There's never been a n**ga this good for this long,” on what was meant to be his final album. Ironically, the project dropped the year LeBron James came into the NBA, and both are still at the top of their game. JAY-Z is the only respectable comparison for LeBron James because both are living legends within their craft and have done so much for the culture. Both have been criticized and held to immeasurable expectations. While LeBron spent most of his early career facing comparisons to Michael Jordan, JAY-Z had to look past the comparisons to Biggie Smalls.

While James is much more active within his respective career than JAY-Z, they have found a way to leverage their stardom and business acumen to secure significant opportunities outside of their main passion while setting the stage for their respective friend groups to shine. Lastly, both talents have been around long enough for fans to see their children be able to share the limelight with them. Blue Ivy Carter became the second-youngest Grammy Award winner at just 9 years old and has been seen performing alongside her mother, Beyoncé, on some of music’s biggest stages. Bronny James also made history after being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, allowing him to lace up alongside his legendary father.

5. James Harden and Lil Baby

Lil Baby and James Harden are friends in real life, and their similarities have shown more and more over the years. While the popular Atlanta-bred rapper has shouted out the highly touted basketball player on many tracks, their approach to the game makes them a match on this list. Lil Baby is a self-starter who needs no motivation from others, just like James Harden, a player who is only going to give his all when he feels like it. Fortunately for them, they cannot be stopped when they decide it’s go time.

Ever since the release of Lil Baby’s breakout album, My Turn, the “Freestyle” rapper has been known as one of the top rappers in the world, collaborating with the likes of artists such as Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Future, and many others. James Harden is one of the few players who has led the league in assists and points before. The former MVP also knows how to work well with other talent, spending time as a co-star with elite stars like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, and Chris Paul. Lastly, on the more personal level, both stars are known for their legendary party nights, with many tales of them spending countless cash in various clubs that have surfaced on the internet over the years. Lil Baby famously wrote, “I be at James Harden house, I'm all in Houston in the mix / I'm talkin' 'bout spare time in New York, I buy floor seats to watch the Knicks.”

6. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and ASAP Rocky

Regarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his recent run, the overarching topic has been his “aura.” The nonchalant nature with which he plays and his effortless ability to get to his spots on the court and draw attention for his outfits off the court have made him one of the most popular players in the sport today. Similarly to ASAP Rocky, who has grown in stature and popularity year after year by simply being himself and going against the grain, SGA has cemented himself as one of the coolest players within his field. While many people opt for the simple route to success, both Shai and Rocky have taken the road less traveled and took a chance on themselves to build what they believe is the best route for themselves. With the Oklahoma City Thunder sitting calmly at the top spot in the Western Conference and Rocky riding the high of winning his most recent battle in court, both stars are poised for a significant win this year.

7. Kyrie Irving and Kanye West

Kyrie Irving and Ye are paired on this list because they can silence critics with their talent no matter the scenario. While Irving and the artist formerly known as Kanye West have both faced backlash for their personal beliefs, they are regarded as two of the greatest in their careers. Ye is unlike anyone else musically when he puts 100% into his art, and Irving is no different when he is fully healthy and engaged on the court. Like Ye, Kyrie receives endless praise from his peers for being a step above the rest and is further applauded for their time to ensure they are great. While it would be unfair to compare Irving’s level of controversy to Ye’s, they both are known to stir the pot but have been granted grace due to their immense talent.