In a time of growing urgency for Black youth mental health, the National CARES Mentoring Movement marked a milestone on March 6 with its 10th Annual For the Love of Our Children Gala at New York City’s historic Edison Ballroom. The evening was more than a celebration — it was a call to action and an affirmation that collective care is the foundation of change.

Hosted by the ever-charismatic Sherri Shepherd, the night was filled with heartfelt tributes, dynamic performances and a powerful sense of purpose. Honorary Chair Whoopi Goldberg lent her name and support to a cause that has never been more pressing. With Black child suicide rates surging by 144 percent, the gravity behind this movement could be felt in every moment of the evening.

Honoring a decade of mentorship and healing

At the center of it all were the honorees, each of whom were presented with the esteemed North Star Award for their unwavering commitment to the healing and empowerment of Black children. Celebrated actress and mental health advocate Taraji P. Henson reminded the audience that assisting those in need is just as vital as what she brings to film and television. “The work I do with the foundation is more important than what I do on the screen,” she expressed. “Much like CARES, our mission is to create a new tradition of care for Black, Indigenous and people of color, and underrepresented communities — clearing pathways that allow people to envision what their lives can look like on the other side of suffering.”

Dr. Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five who now serves as a New York City Council member, reflected on the wisdom that shaped his resilience. “My mother is my modern-day Harriet Tubman. Thirty-six years ago, my mother looked me in the eye and said, ‘They need you to participate in whatever it is they are trying to do. Do not participate. Refuse,’” he recalled. “Even if you get trapped, you can refuse to participate. I went from being rejected to selected, then elected.”

The night also honored Tina Knowles, whose passion for mentorship was evident as she dedicated her award to those who paved the way for her own journey. “I left New York determined to start my own mentoring program, and I have to say it’s been one of the most fulfilling, rewarding times of my life,” she told the crowd. And then there was Dr. Iyanla Vanzant, a woman whose wisdom has guided her viewers to personal transformations. “I could have been a rock in the park, but God had something else for me to do, and I am honored,” she stated. “I stand not for myself, but of myself, as a testimony that my grandma, scrubbing floors and picking cotton, was not done in vain.”

A call to action: The work goes beyond the gala

As far as entertainment went, Hip Hop legend Doug E. Fresh had the crowd on its feet while Journeyy, a star from “America’s Got Talent,” delivered a stunning vocal performance that left audience members visibly moved. Before the night ended, Susan L. Taylor, the visionary behind National CARES, shared powerful remarks. “Our children should not be struggling in poverty, relegated to under-resourced schools, pushed through without the skills needed to succeed in life,” she explained. “The offspring of the people whose blood helped build America should not be fighting hunger, homelessness or dilapidated housing. It cannot be.” Her words carried weight, underscoring the dire need for continued support and expansion of these life-saving initiatives.

Keeping with the harsh realities of life, Taylor continued, “We are not just heirs of a legacy of triumph over tragedy. We are custodians of that legacy and its best tradition of caretaking. Today, we will not look away from Black child suicide. It's a hard subject, but we are not looking away.”