The NAACP is sending a clear message that supporting Black culture is not just a bandwagon trend to gain the Black dollar — it is part of a fundamental response to systemic racism. On Saturday (Feb. 15), the organization published its Black Consumer Advisory, a framework to hold companies accountable as diversity, equity and inclusion programs are being shuttered under Donald Trump’s presidency.

Trump signed an executive order calling DEI initiatives “illegal” in the federal workplace and private sector after assuming office in January. As a result, progress to improve hiring practices and more has been rolled back within five years of civil unrest in America, spearheading DEI initiatives’ existence. The NAACP said many of the promises made in the wake of George Floyd’s death and other injustices against our communities have not been met.

“The NAACP recognizes that the rollback of DEI initiatives is a direct attack on Black economic progress, civil rights and the principles of equity and fairness. These actions are part of a broader effort to reverse gains made in civil rights and social justice,” read the advisory. The guidance encourages the community to leverage its more than $1.8 trillion buying power as an incentive to motivate companies to renew their efforts, and for those weighing their options to not falter on the promise of a more equitable nation.

"We have the power to choose where we spend our money. I am confident that this framework will support our community as we make difficult decisions on where to spend our hard-earned money,” tweeted Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO. The organization’s leader also told The Associated Press, “In a global economy, those who reject the multicultural nature of consumerism and business will be left in the past they are living in.”

Companies who have abandoned inclusivity initiatives include Meta, McDonald’s and Walmart. However, despite Trump’s far-reaching executive influence, there are other corporations such as Costco, Apple, Delta Air Lines and Ben & Jerry’s, who have not rolled back their DEI commitments. “We’re done with empty, and broken promises. This is a call for corporations and individuals to buy in to the values and principles that reflect our interests,” said Keisha Bross, NAACP director of opportunity, race and justice.

The call-to-actions include being intentional about spending our money with businesses and institutions who support our investment, demand companies are transparent in their practices, support Black-owned ventures, advocate for change and to stay informed on how the disappearance of DEI directly impacts the community. In conjunction with the advisory, the NAACP has also issued a pledge asking signees to join in the fight against efforts that further perpetuate economic divide. To sign up, click here.