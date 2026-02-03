Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mýa poses in the press room during the BET Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Retrospect is Mýa’s 10th studio album and her first full-length release since 2018.

The single “ASAP” fuses late ’70s and ’80s funk with modern R&B production.

Mýa continues to release music independently through Planet 9, in partnership with Virgin Music.

On Monday (Feb. 2), Mýa announced her 10th studio album, Retrospect, which is expected to arrive this spring via her independent label, Planet 9, in partnership with Virgin Music. The project will be her first full-length studio release since 2018’s T.K.O. (The Knock Out), ending an eight-year gap between studio albums.

The singer revealed the news during an appearance on “Sherri,” where she also teased a short list of collaborators, including 21 Savage and Joyner Lucas. In a statement shared with the announcement, Mýa described the project as a return to the sound that shaped her early years: “Music wasn’t just a part of my life; it was the heartbeat of my home.”

Retrospect is preceded by the single “ASAP,” which made landfall on Friday (Jan. 30). Co-produced by Mýa and Lamar “MyGuyMars” Edwards, the mid-tempo R&B track mixes classic soul and funk with a modern groove. “It’s power and sensuality in the same breath,” she said of the record. Her team added that Retrospect has been in progress since 2016 and took shape over several years as a personal nod to late ’70s through late ’80s funk, R&B, and soul, paired with contemporary elements.

The announcement follows an active year. In 2025, Mýa marked the 25th anniversary of Fear of Flying with a vinyl reissue and its first Dolby Atmos streaming release, then performed “Case of the Ex” at the BET Awards. She also joined Brandy and Monica on “The Boy Is Mine Tour” alongside the likes of Muni Long, Keyshia Cole and Kelly Rowland.

Mýa’s indie approach with Planet 9

Long before artist independence became a common talking point, Mýa launched Planet 9 and has continued releasing music on her own terms. “When I first went independent, I didn’t necessarily know what it was and what it meant, in totality. But when I did go independent, someone that called me, knew what it was, and they knew the landscape,” Mýa said during her “Sherri” visit before revealing the iconic mentor’s name. “[He] wanted to pull me aside, to inspire me, but also reinforce that ‘Hey this is the way, and I’ll help you along the way’. That artist was the artist we all know and love. His name is Prince.”