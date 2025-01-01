Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images, Jeff Spicer / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla, Tems, and Asake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When people think of Africa, far too many think first of stereotypical images of safaris, wildlife, and untouched landscapes. That’s cool and all, but it’s not an accurate image of what the continent really has to offer. The media rarely shows you the everyday beauty — the street vendors selling local dishes, the aunties braiding hair on stoops, or the block parties that stretch long into the night.

If you ever visit, you'd see cities full of energy, culture, and people just living their lives — laughing, hustling, styling, and vibing. Thankfully, some artists are using their music videos to highlight that exact side of the continent. From Lagos to Johannesburg, these visuals lean into real neighborhoods, distinct architecture, local style, and community joy. No green screen, no glamorized edits — just honest snapshots of home. Here are six music videos that show you what Africa really looks like, from the inside out.

1. “Jump” - Tyla ft. Gunna and Skillibeng

In “Jump,” Tyla takes us straight to the heart of Johannesburg for a video that feels like a love letter to South Africa. Directed by Nabil, the visuals are packed with real neighborhood energy — think bustling streets, colorful walls, and locals dancing pantsula with serious style. Tyla doesn’t just pass through — she’s grounded in the scene, vibing with the community and spotlighting the culture that raised her. It’s fun, it’s bold, and it doesn’t feel like a set — it feels like real life.

2. “Already” - Beyoncé ft. Shatta Wale and Major Lazer

The music video to Beyoncé’s “ALREADY,” featuring Shatta Wale and Major Lazer, brings the spirit of Ghana to life with help from local dancers in real neighborhood scenes. The visual blends tradition with now, offering a genuine glimpse into local life — no filters, no fluff. From the choreography to the body paint, it’s a celebration of culture that lets the community shine on its own terms.

3. “Yoga” - Asake

Asake’s “Yoga,” directed by TG Omori and filmed in Dakar, Senegal, taps into the spirit of the people and the place. The video follows him through shoreline scenes, including a peaceful yoga session with Alexis Skyy. One standout moment shows residents in colorful traditional wear dancing to the rhythm of their own instruments — an authentic portrayal of the Senegalese life.

4. "LOSING YOU" - Solange

Solange’s “Losing You” is a vibrant, joy-soaked journey through Cape Town, South Africa, where the streets pulse with color, rhythm, and real-life charm. Shot by Melina Matsoukas, the video ditches flashy sets for actual neighborhood scenes — like a local barbershop where someone’s getting a cut outside on the sidewalk. Solange floats through it all with a crew of fly friends and the stylish Le Sapeurs, adding a dash of Congolese flair to the South African backdrop.

5. “Love Me JeJe” - Tems

Tems’ “Love Me JeJe” video is a heartfelt tribute to her hometown of Lagos, Nigeria, capturing the city's everyday vibrancy. Directed by Tems herself, the video showcases scenes of her singing in a karaoke bar, riding through bustling streets in a tricycle, and dancing at a lively night party. It highlights the architecture and culture of Lagos, offering an authentic glimpse into the city's daily life.

6. "Dimension" - JAE5 feat. Skepta and Rema

JAE5’s “Dimension,” featuring Skepta and Rema, is a love letter to Ghana that paints an honest and layered portrait of home. Shot in Accra, the capital of Ghana, the video blends striking visuals of local street life, beachside moments, and a vibrant, homegrown setting with flashes of cultural pride. With scenes that highlight both the raw and the regal, it captures Ghana’s contrast between tradition and modernity. JAE5 didn’t want to only show the polished parts or dwell on the struggles — he wanted to show the real Ghana, and that’s exactly what this video delivers.