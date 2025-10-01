Image Image Credit Screenshot from Murda Beatz’s “Hood Politics” visual Image Alt Murda Beatz poses in a still from "Hood Politics” with Big Sean and Babyface Ray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Murda Beatz’s latest single, “Hood Politics,” brings together Big Sean and Babyface Ray — two voices from different corners of Detroit’s rap scene.

The track’s Miggy-directed visual features bold imagery like wolves and a blacked-out American flag.

Murda Beatz continues his impressive run of hard-hitting Hip Hop collabs.

On Wednesday (Oct. 1), decorated producer Murda Beatz returned with a powerful collaboration. This time, he linked up with Detroit frontrunners Big Sean and Babyface Ray for his latest single, “Hood Politics.” Directed by Miggy, the accompanying music video shows the Canadian beatsmith and his collaborators in an empty office building peppered with stark visuals, including a blacked-out American flag and wolves running throughout.

“Hood Politics” pairs Murda Beatz’s signature booming drums and spacey synths with verses that highlight both featured artists’ strengths. Babyface Ray opens the track with lines like, “I’m washing a Benz in the rain, they thinkin’ I’m crazy, going insane / I turn up a b**ch for a day, she thinkin’ I saved her, really a player.” Not one to be outdone, Big Sean followed up with a few haymakers of his own: “How the f**k / She got a figure 8 and I got 8 figures? / That’s a great mixture / I get 10 days of work done and wanna still make it home for a late dinner.” Together, the rap heavyweights captured the urgency of the track’s title — “Hood politics as usual, I’m running for mayor.”

Murda Beatz continues to deliver hard-hitting songs for his fans

Murda Beatz continues to prove why he’s one of Hip Hop’s most in-demand producers of the last decade. His resume includes Travis Scott’s “BUTTERFLY EFFECT,” Drake’s chart-topping “Nice For What,” and Migos’ “MotorSport.” In 2025 alone, he delivered collaborations with Lancey Foux (“White Tee”), A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and Hurricane Wisdom (“Winter’s Over”), as well as Bktherula, Montell Fish and dj gummy bear (“Same S**t”).

Meanwhile, Sean Don kept busy with his well-received contribution to Red Bull’s “Spiral Freestyle” series and features for Leon Thomas (“PARTY FAVORS” and “VIBES DON’T LIE (Remix)”), Lil Wayne (“Sharks”), and Joyner Lucas (“Active”). Back in August, Babyface Ray blessed the masses with Codeine Cowboy, complete with assists from Lil Yachty, Mozzy, Veeze, Sauce Walka and more.