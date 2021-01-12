Image Image Credit Screenshot from Babyface Ray’s “Shy Kid” video Image Alt Babyface Ray Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (March 22), Babyface Ray dropped off a new visual for "Shy Kid." On the DDotFreezing-produced cut, the Detroit talent went on a stream of consciousness about the realities of his life.

"Was a shy kid, lately I’ve been blinded by the lights, I'll buy a b**ch, I just need some comfort for the night/ I be high as s**t, I'm thumbin' ones, I gotta thumb it twice, shawty 5'6" and super bad, I'm f**kin' her for life/ Let me pause and cover all the bets, before I throw the dice, I finally ran into her ex and figured out I'm not her type/ Man, I'm five Gs in, I'm just here to get a bite, she think she pressin' beef for checks, she don't know I'm livin' life, I did a feature for a 50, ain't do s**t but buy a pint..."

The video came courtesy of Tremaine Edwards and showed Ray with his crew, which included hometown peer Veeze, at a fly mansion in an unknown location. While there, viewers caught the group watching television, relaxing by the swimming pool, and enjoying other typical activities.

"Shy Kid" followed a string of impressive drops that the XXL Freshman alum liberated in 2024, including "Green Carpet," "Money On My Mind," and "Understand." In the same timeframe, he also appeared on songs like YG Teck's "Not Enough (Remix)," Benny The Butcher's "Pillow Talk & Slander," Los and Nutty's "I Thought 10 Was Enough," and Icewear Vezzo's "Motion (Remix)."

Back in July 2023, Ray unveiled his most recent full-length effort, Summer's Mine. The project consisted of 16 songs with contributions from Vory, King Hendricks, Westside Gunn, and more. Hopefully, the aforementioned loose drops are a sign that an official follow-up is on the way. In the meantime, you can press play on "Shy Kid" below.