This past Friday (March 8), Babyface Ray returned with a new single titled "Money On My Mind," a SpaceTheWizard-produced offering about the rapper's realities after reaching a certain level of financial success.

"I've seen the times changed, game gettin' bigger, the circle get smaller, she cry when she don't get her way, 'cause I got her spoiled / Cool, calm, and flexin' on n**gas, I feel like Shedeur, Louis everything, I don't like it, I change to Dior / N**gas bite the hand that feed 'em, I'm guessin' they greedy, she had a man decided to leave him, she tryna chase me/ Put that s**t on, start tweakin', just call me AB, Black Moet in the club and I ain't 18..."

In the accompanying clip for "Money On My Mind," which was directed by Kardiak Films, viewers could see Babyface Ray shooting dice with his crew (who appeared to confront a former friend), taking a ride with an associate through the city streets, and providing advice to a youth on a park bench. In one scene, the Detroit talent lets his barber know that he's making necessary efforts to better his life.

"I'm telling you, bro, n**ga been feeling different. Thinking different," he says. "'Bout to switch up everything. Trying to elevate for real. No more lean, none of that s**t. I'm telling you, bro. I know you thinking I'm bulls**tting. Spend more time with the wifey, the kids. Make sure this s**t makes sense for real. Can't be out here bulls**iting. S**t over with."

Back in July 2023, the XXL Freshman alum unveiled his most recent effort, Summer's Mine. The project consisted of 16 songs with contributions from Veeze, Los and Nutty, Vory, King Hendricks and Westside Gunn. Since then, Babyface Ray has made appearances on tracks like Brent Faiyaz's "Belong To You," Benny The Butcher's "Pillow Talk & Slander," and Icewear Vezzo's "Motion (Remix)."

Press play on "Money On My Mind" below.