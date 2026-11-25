Image Image Credit Sydney A. Foster Image Alt Student founders on REVOLT's "Bet on Black" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

That’s a wrap on “Bet On Black” Season 6! After giving more than 50 young innovators a platform while investing millions in their businesses, the show made its triumphant return in October with Marsai Martin as our new host.

Throughout its five-episode run, we watched Justin Pruitt, Eden Wilson, Heaven Rowell, Darian Crisp, Kuan Jackson, and Prevailer Nchekwube compete for a share of a $500,000 growth fund, all while gaining invaluable knowledge from mentors such as REVOLT Labs Vice Chair Kenya Barris, Ashley M. Fox, and Jewel Burks Solomon, to name a few. We also got to see the college entrepreneurs put those lessons into practice as they ventured out to pitch their businesses, built entirely new ones from scratch, and learned skills that can only come from firsthand experience.

That’s also what made narrowing down Season 6’s many high points such a challenge. So, in honor of another chapter of “Bet On Black” coming to an end, here are 10 of the most memorable moments we couldn't resist revisiting.

1. When the HBCU founders met Marsai Martin for the first time

With a new season of “Bet On Black” came a new host. On day one, Marsai Martin (aka “Da Dean,” as she humorously introduced herself) greeted the six HBCU founders, who couldn’t have been more excited to see her. “I don’t think I could close my mouth,” Nchekwube joked about the jaw-dropping moment, while Jackson added, “It was amazing for me. She’s been in front of the camera since she was 5, so she lives and breathes all of this.”

2. The HBCU founders getting a surprise “Heir Time” interview with Reginae Carter and Kenya Barris

As anyone who’s ever run a business will tell you, first impressions are everything. That was certainly the case for the HBCU founders who sat down for a surprise podcast interview with Kenya Barris on Reginae Carter’s “Heir Time,” only to discover there was a challenge involved, too. During the conversation, they got to introduce themselves and share the stories behind their businesses.

Although Barris was “blown away” by everyone, he ultimately chose The Lyfe founder Pruitt for his message about having faith and taking chances even when no one else believes in you. “That spoke to me,” the “black-ish” creator said.

3. Darian Crisp turning down an offer to sell his product so he could deliver a better customer experience

During the second episode, the entrepreneurs made their way to some of Atlanta’s most successful Black-owned businesses, with Crisp and Jackson paying a visit to Exclusive Game. While there, owner and CEO Teheran Jones took an interest in the Morehouse College student’s business, giving him an opportunity to demonstrate how his NEXO Tech product worked.

Despite Jones being ready to buy one right then and there, Crisp decided to turn down the offer after realizing he couldn’t provide a warranty on a prototype. In the end, he walked away with the Exclusive Game designer willing to purchase five units when the time is right. Remember, entrepreneurs, money isn't always everything!

4. Prevailer Nchekwube thinking quickly on her feet during a surprise conversation about her business

As the founders continued making their rounds, Wilson and Nchekwube stopped by JB’s Record Lounge, where a producer pulled the latter aside to ask about her business. Little did she know, it was actually a test of her ability to communicate her concept, control the conversation, and connect with the person she was speaking to — all of which she managed to do successfully. As Ashley M. Fox emphasized while observing, “Every person counts in business.”

“I was pulled aside, and we just had to adapt to the situation,” Nchekwube explained, reflecting on the experience in hindsight. “You thought you were expecting this and then you got something different. How do you deal with it?”

5. When Ashley M. Fox taught the founders the importance of building relationships

Episode two culminated in the HBCU founders discovering that Fox had been watching them the entire time. With the entrepreneurs standing before her, the award-winning financial expert and Empify CEO applauded them for doing an amazing job, but not before offering a few pointers, including the importance of getting someone’s contact information and making sure the connection doesn’t end there.

“All of you did amazing with pitching your business, so everyone walked out knowing exactly who you are. Make sure you know that you have that relationship,” Fox stressed, later adding, “No person is too big or too small for you.” Although choosing a winner was admittedly no small task, Crisp ended up securing her investment.

6. Marsai Martin revealing the founders had to build businesses from scratch

When Marsai first announced that the HBCU founders would be creating their own businesses from scratch, excitement filled the air. Split into two teams, the student entrepreneurs were so entertaining to watch as they agreed (and disagreed) on everything from their brand identity and target audience to why anyone should care in the first place, all in a mere 30 minutes. Not to mention, venture capitalist Jewel Burks Solomon popped in to offer some feedback!

7. When the student entrepreneurs pitched their ideas to Jewel Burks Solomon

There’s an immense amount of pressure that comes with pitching a business, let alone to someone as successful as Solomon. Luckily, our six contestants were more than up for the challenge. Nchekwube came alive while discussing Burn It, their concept for a “book that acts as a kettle- or dumbbell.” Meanwhile, Pruitt drew on his experiences visiting the barbershop with his family to introduce Trim, an all-in-one resource designed to educate men on how to care for their hair and which products to use. There’s so much that entrepreneurs, both aspiring and established, can learn from the way they presented their ideas.

8. A surprise dinner with Brandon Blackwood and former “Bet On Black” stars

The dinner leading up to the HBCU founders’ final pitch in episode four was a treat for longtime “Bet On Black” viewers, who got to see a few familiar faces return. Alongside designer Brandon Blackwood, Season 4 alum Kia-Shun Voltz and Season 5 judge Ryan Wilson pulled the contestants aside to quiz them on what they’d learned so far and give them some game on what to expect during their final presentations.

9. The HBCU founders looking back on their journeys before the final pitch

In the fifth and final episode, Rowell, Jackson, Wilson, Crisp, Nchekwube, and Pruitt each had the opportunity to present their businesses before an esteemed panel consisting of Fox, Solomon, and Blackwood. Before that, though, they all sat down with Martin to reflect on how their HBCU experiences prepared them for “Bet On Black” and the biggest challenges they faced throughout the competition.

10. Finding out who took home the top prizes in the Season 6 finale

We were practically on the edge of our seats waiting to see who would emerge as Season 6’s winners. After all, the HBCU founders had worked so hard to get to this very moment. Nchekwube secured third place, Crisp came in second, while — drum roll, please! — Rowell couldn’t contain her excitement after being announced as the first-place winner. As if the finale weren’t exciting enough, Martin had one more plot twist up her sleeve, although you’ll have to tune in to episode five to find out what it was.