Image Image Credit Sydney A. Foster Image Alt Bet on Black Season 6 student founders pose for a photo while filming the Target x REVOLT pitch competition series Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The latest chapter of “Bet on Black” is in full swing and we’re seeing the kind of innovation that changes lives. Season 6 brought six new HBCU student entrepreneurs to the pitch competition series in pursuit of a $500,000 investment fund. Hosted by Marsai Martin and powered by Target, the entrepreneurs are facing challenges that require them to demonstrate their business acumen under pressure while mentors like Kenya Barris, Ashley M. Fox and more help guide them.

From artificial intelligence to holistic wellness, lifestyle products and more, these founders are pushing the limits to create a better world and help people live happier, healthier lives. Meet the Season 6 “Bet on Black” contestants and learn more about their businesses below.

Catch “Bet on Black” every Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET on REVOLT’s website, YouTube channel and app.

1. Justin Pruitt | The Lyfe Products

As the founder of The Lyfe Products, Justin Pruitt is putting an emphasis on holistic health education. The Fayetteville State University entrepreneur, who was inspired by his travels and breast cancer survivors, is on a mission to heal the world with chemical-free body products.

“As a college student, I began paying attention to what I was putting on my body: the ingredients in everyday products, the chemicals we accept as normal. That awareness changed everything. I started researching, experimenting, and learning about plant-based alternatives. What began as curiosity became a calling,” he explains on his website.

And, as he makes clear, it’s faith, not fear, that drives that purpose. Shop The Lyfe Products for yourself or someone you love.

2. Eden Wilson | Granted Tech

Eden Wilson is the CEO of Granted Technologies, which aims to use AI to support underserved communities. Bursting with a natural passion for education, Wilson pursues tech advancements and builds tools that help meet the needs of students with learning disabilities.

“The first product that I’m building is Granted Reading,” the Spelman visionary told “Bet on Black” in the clip above. “It’s an AI-powered worksheet generator for special educators. My freshman year of high school, I started tutoring a student with a learning disability … I started making worksheets for him … He went from knowing none of the alphabet to reading and writing full sentences.”

Empowering the future leaders of the world is not only admirable; it’s essential. Wilson is a true changemaker.

3. Heaven Rowell | Dorm Glow Co

Image Image Credit Sydney A. Foster Image Alt Heaven Rowell for REVOLT's "Bet on Black" pitch competition series Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Heaven Rowell took one of the most difficult moments of her life and turned it into tech that could help the world. After a devastating house fire, the Howard University junior built a flame-free candle line that shook the internet. She is also developing “a new, self-regulating lightbulb engineered to meet fire code for college dorms.”

Dorm-safe candles will give the candle industry an entirely new customer base while potentially making homes across the globe safer. The Dorm Glow Co. CEO is on to something huge.

4. Darian Crisp | NEXO Tech

As the founder of NEXO Tech, Morehouse’s very own Darian Crisp is all about building hardware solutions for creators, beginning with the CineTank. The tech is designed to simplify the transport of mobile production tools, so creatives can worry about what they really love: creating.

“What if your entire production ran from one case?” Crisp questions, describing his NEXO Tech CineTank as the world’s first-ever portable and rolling “creator power station built for filmmakers, photographers, and creators who are tired of dead batteries and messy gear.”

Built for creators by a creator. What’s more powerful than that?

5. Kuan Jackson | PERFIK CIRCO

As he would put it, Kuan Jackson is a student of the game. Currently majoring in fashion merchandising at Clark Atlanta University, Jackson founded PERFIK CIRCO, a creative movement built to inspire “authentic self-expression and collective growth,” when he was just 16 years old.

“You are not meant to do life alone and you are not meant to dim your imagination. Together We Win,” he emphasizes on the lifestyle brand’s official website.

Shop PERFIK CIRCO to support a brand that supports you in turn.

6. Prevailer Nchekwube | Juner Health

Grambling State University student and Juner Health co-founder Prevailer Nchekwube is giving women what they need to stay on top of their health while protecting their privacy in a real way.

The app acts as your very own “screening timeline, medication scanner, and AI assistant” in one, explaining the health screenings you're due for, why they’re important and where to get them. The app provides answers everyday people can understand that are tailored to you – in seconds, without the usual judgment or medical jargon.

Inspired by her own healthcare journey and seeing that millions of women needed the same support she was craving, health tech app Juner was born.