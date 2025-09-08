Image Image Credit Katja Ogrin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt 50 Cent performs in London, England Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Few rappers have a feature catalog as varied and impactful as 50 Cent’s. From the moment he broke through in the early 2000s, the Queens native proved that his presence on a gritty street anthem, a chart-friendly single, or an unexpected remix could change its trajectory. His unmistakable delivery, sharp wit, and ability to adapt across styles make him one of the most reliable collaborators in Hip Hop.

Part 1 celebrated 12 undeniable highlights from his storied guest run, moments that shaped careers, soundtracked eras, and reminded fans why his voice cuts through any beat. But 50’s history of features runs so deep that a single list couldn’t do it justice. His reach extends across decades and genres, from championing new talent to sparring lyrically with legends. Each appearance carries his trademarks: Confidence, charisma, and an ability to steal the spotlight without losing the collaborative spirit.

With Part 2, we continue the journey, spotlighting another round of unforgettable guest verses that cement his legacy as one of rap’s most commanding features.

1. Hate Bein’ Sober – Chief Keef feat. Wiz Khalifa and 50 Cent

On Finally Rich, Chief Keef linked with Wiz Khalifa and 50 Cent for this Young Chop–produced anthem. While Wiz brought smoke-filled bars, 50 flexed his veteran presence, rapping about bricks, Rolls-Royces, and Rolexes. The co-sign cemented Keef’s crossover into mainstream rap, with the track later going double platinum. Also notable was the fact that Keef failed to appear in his own video.

2. Remember The Name – Ed Sheeran feat. Eminem and 50 Cent

Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project united him with both Eminem and 50 Cent for the first time (he previously worked with Eminem on “River”). Produced by Max Martin, Shellback, and Fred again.., the track let 50 flex his luxury lifestyle while Sheeran and Em reflected on career milestones. It became a marquee crossover moment across genres.

3. Get The Strap – Uncle Murda feat. 50 Cent and Casanova

A lot has changed since this collab. Premiered alongside an episode of “Power,” this single brought together Uncle Murda, Casanova, and 50 Cent. Produced by IAmBlanco, the track doubled as a viral catchphrase for 50 and a gritty posse cut. His verse balanced menace with charisma, reinforcing his cultural pull well into the streaming era.

4. Cuffin Season (Remix) – Fabolous feat. 50 Cent

Debuted at Summer Jam, the remix to Fab’s The Soul Tape 3 standout featured 50 Cent delivering slick, nightlife-ready bars. With references to Perfection, Sin City, and his lavish lifestyle, 50 added edge and star power to a record already cemented as a seasonal anthem for New York.

5. We All Die One Day – Obie Trice feat. Eminem, Lloyd Banks, and 50 Cent

From Obie Trice’s debut, Cheers, this Eminem-produced posse cut featured 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, and Slim Shady himself. With Tony Yayo providing ad-libs from jail, the track captured peak Shady/Aftermath and G-Unit synergy. 50 closed with a menacing verse that underscored his dominance during that period.

6. I Bet – Chris Brown and Tyga feat. 50 Cent

Featured on Fan of a Fan: The Album, this track paired Chris Brown and Tyga with 50 Cent for the first time. Produced by P-Lo, the record blended West Coast energy with New York vibes. 50’s verse injected brash confidence, completing the trio’s flashy, unapologetic collaboration.

7. I Wanna Benz – YG feat. Nipsey Hussle and 50 Cent

Produced by London on da Track, this collaboration paired YG with Nipsey Hussle and 50 Cent. Released through Def Jam Presents: Direct Deposit Vol. 1, the song channeled Cali ambition with luxury aspirations. 50 closed the record with a lavish verse that fit seamlessly alongside his LA peers.

8. Wait A Minute – PHresher feat. 50 Cent and Remy Ma

Brooklyn rapper PHresher’s breakout single already received the 50 Cent treatment before it got an even bigger boost with help from Remy Ma. Produced by IllaDaProducer, the track gained attention for Remy’s sharp disses while 50 delivered a menacing verse, helping cement the record as a major moment in New York rap.

9. Gunz N Smoke – Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Eminem

Released on Missionary, this Dr. Dre and C.S. Armstrong–produced track marked the first official collaboration between Snoop, Eminem, and 50 Cent together. Sampling The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Dead Wrong,” it delivered a heavyweight lineup and united Death Row and Shady/Aftermath legacies on one record.

10. Ooouuu (Remix) – Young M.A feat. 50 Cent

Young M.A’s breakout hit quickly earned co-signs, with 50 Cent jumping on the official remix. Produced by NY Bangers, the track saw 50 open with a verse full of slick boasts and Power references, boosting the record’s visibility as M.A cemented her place in New York rap.

11. Work It (Remix) – Missy Elliott feat. 50 Cent

Missy Elliott tapped 50 Cent for the remix to her Under Construction smash. Produced alongside Timbaland, the remix played like a playful back-and-forth, with 50 delivering a risqué verse full of innuendo. The collaboration paired two stars on the cusp of their peak runs.

12. Office Hours – Nas feat. 50 Cent

On Magic 2, Nas reunited with 50 Cent for their first collaboration in over two decades. Produced by Hit-Boy and Rogét Chahayed, the track carried vintage New York energy, with Nas reflecting on legacy while 50 unleashed a raw verse that reminded fans of his turn-of-the-century aggressiveness.