Key Takeaways

Misty Copeland gave her final performance with American Ballet Theatre on Wednesday (Oct. 22), ending a 25-year-long chapter with the company.

The farewell event included tributes from Oprah Winfrey, fellow dancers and a confetti-filled celebration.

Copeland emphasized that she is not retiring from the world of dance, yet.

Misty Copeland has twirled her last pirouette as a member of the American Ballet Theatre. On Wednesday (Oct. 22), she took her final bow on stage at the company’s fall gala. The Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater brimmed with longtime supporters and celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Debbie Allen, who were all eager to witness Copeland’s farewell ballet.

The OWN Network mogul sang the star’s praises to NPR. "Misty didn't just perform ballet. She changed it. She redefined who belongs, who gets to be seen, and who gets to lead,” Winfrey said. The culmination of Copeland’s years with ABT was marked with footage from her decades-spanning career, snippets of speeches, peers who paid homage with ballet performances and more. At the end, the legendary performer was showered in confetti that fell from the rafters, applause, tears, loving embraces and bouquets — one of which her son, Jackson, presented.

The icon dedicated 25 years to ABT. She made history as its first Black dancer to be named principal ballerina in 2015. The pivotal milestone echoed unprecedented levels of representation for Black and Brown audiences across the globe who had been mesmerized by the five-foot-two titan in pointe shoes. After the show, the trailblazer spoke with USA Today. She told the outlet her advice to her younger self would be to enjoy and process the ride. "I've been preparing for this night. I've been rehearsing and rehearsing. That's what it's about. It's those moments in the studio, those moments with my coaches and my partners that make this (experience) what it is,” she said.

Fans react to Misty Copeland’s farewell performance

The tributes that have flooded the diversity champion’s comments are proof of the impact she has had, not only on dance, but also on people from all walks of life. “We are celebrating you today and always. What an imprint you’ve made on so many with your art and talents and being,” read a message under Copeland’s post about landing the first-ever digital moving cover of Harper’s Bazaar. A second follower gushed, “ICON. LEGEND. PHENOM. And that's even before you dance!!!!” On Thursday (Oct. 23), her legacy continued to be celebrated. See some of the posts from X below.

Misty Copeland’s next chapter: not retiring, just evolving

“What I’m trying to make clear, which I feel like hasn’t been clear, is that I’m not retiring,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “This is the end of ABT for me. But I want to continue performing in some capacity.” Her work in the dance world also includes her eponymous foundations’ BE BOLD program, an afterschool initiative that makes dance accessible and affordable to children. Copeland has also written two books for young readers, “Bunheads” and “Bunheads, Act 2: The Dance of Courage.” Her next act is just beginning — and the world is still watching.