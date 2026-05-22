Image Image Credit Official artwork for Mike Steezy's "Bout Dough" Image Alt Official artwork for Mike Steezy's "Bout Dough" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Mike Steezy released “Bout Dough,” produced by GOTD**NITDUPRI and distributed through 440 Artists.

The track blends West Coast rap bounce with lyrics centered on money, ambition, and lifestyle themes.

The single follows earlier releases, including “Need Me,” “King Me,” and his Let Me Remind You EP.

Mike Steezy is keeping his rollout moving. On Friday (May 22), the California talent returned with “Bout Dough,” a new single produced by GOTD**NITDUPRI and released through 440 Artists. Built around a lively West Coast bounce, the record captures Steezy in party mode while still keeping his focus on money, motion, and leveling up.

The hook makes the message plain, with the artist repeating, “Something is telling me y’all ain’t bout dough.” From there, he kept the pace up with lines about stacking more, moving past people who no longer fit his direction, and taking his sound beyond the city. “Let’s go get this money and double some more,” he rapped.

“Bout Dough” leans into the lifestyle side of Steezy’s music. He references Miami Beach, world tours, jet skis, backdoor party entrances, and the kind of function where the night does not really begin until he arrives. At the same time, his city remained at the center of the record: “Grew up in LA, Chuck T’s, good weed / Gold rings, taper clean.”

The release continues a busy year for the rapper, who previously connected with 440 Artists for the Bobby B-produced “Need Me” and the gospel-inspired “King Me.” Those tracks showed two sides of his approach — self-made ambition and reflective purpose.

Mike Steezy sets up a bigger summer

“Bout Dough” marks the beginning of what is described as a major summer run filled with nonstop music and good vibes. The new single also extends his creative history with DUPRI, who previously worked with him on 2025’s Let Me Remind You EP. Born in Inglewood and raised in West Los Angeles, Steezy has been building a lane around authenticity, work ethic, and West Coast pride. On “Bout Dough,” he turns those pieces into a record made for the car, the club, and the weekend.