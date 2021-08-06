Image Image Credit Artwork for MIKE and Tony Seltzer's 'Pinball' album Image Alt MIKE and Tony Seltzer Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 6), MIKE and Tony Seltzer released their collaborative 11-song project titled Pinball. The album boasts additional contributions from Earl Sweatshirt, Niontay, Jay Critch and Tony Shhnow.

Pinball was led by the infectious standout "Underground Kingz," which saw MIKE switching up his flow over Seltzer's upbeat production. In the Nicholas Stafford Briggs-directed visual for the track, the artists kept things natural by hitting up the studio and catching vibes while outside with friends. The black-and-white clip then switched to another song, "Skurrr," which contained one of MIKE’s most poignant verses to date.

"Why you always by the rim, but you not scorin'? I got thunder in the spliff, sound like God snorin', we gon' take off in a bit, but you not boardin', I paint pictures when I spit, but I'm not Dora, all that hatin' on the kid, how you block fortune?"

For MIKE, Pinball follows his critically acclaimed 2023 drop Burning Desire, a 24-track effort with assists from Larry June, El Cousteau, Venna, mark william lewis and more. A mere month prior to that release, the NYC-based MC connected with Wiki and The Alchemist for the equally impressive Faith Is A Rock.

"I’m so blessed to be surrounded by so many artists and people that I generally just have respect for, whether it comes to their work or just who they are," MIKE said to Interview Magazine in regard to making music on his own terms. "When I show those people my work, that’s how I get my biggest source of validation... I feel like also, in the time where music is seen as content, you also [have] to train yourself to not be on the same bandwagon as everybody else. Because sometimes, you can try and do that s**t and people will just be like, 'Alright?'"

Press play on Pinball below.