Michelle Buteau is building a whole stage for queer stories to shine. As the creator and star of “Survival of the Thickest,” the stand-up comedian continues to push forward a much-needed narrative shift: that queer joy, love and complexity deserve to be normalized on screen. Her show doesn’t tokenize — it centers — and that’s especially evident in the spotlight she gives to breakout star Peppermint.

In Season 2, Peppermint’s character steps into a powerful new chapter, getting married in a storyline that beautifully celebrates trans love in all its fullness. For Buteau, casting Peppermint was a no-brainer — she represents everything the queer community stands for: authenticity, fun and unapologetic self-expression. Speaking to REVOLT, Buteau opened up about the tired queer tropes she’s done seeing in the media and why Peppermint is a true star who embodies exactly the kind of representation the world needs more of.

Queer stories are being told more than ever, but are they being told right? What’s a trope or narrative you’re tired of seeing, and what’s the story that still needs to be told?

I think it's really specific on this one, because are you copying and pasting this idea that you have been taught and told in film and TV — whether it's music videos or whatever it is — [or] are you doing something that you have seen? If so, who worked on that and why do you see it? Why does that always happen? Sometimes people are afraid to do something that is close to them. The only reason why I believe my show feels authentic is because this is my life, and these are people in my life. We're gonna work hard for our happiness, we’re going to be funny, we're gonna uplift each other, and we're gonna find our spaces through art to also tell that story. Life is short, man.

Peppermint has been breaking barriers as a trans actress — how have you seen her evolve as a performer, and what’s something about her that the world doesn’t know but absolutely should?

Oh, my God. I don't think we have enough time for me to properly speak on the special human being that Peppermint is. She lights up a room. She's gonna tell you what's happening with a song and a smile. She’s amazing, too, because we're about the same age, but we're both pushing ourselves in ways that we should be. It really does feel like a sisterhood, because I feel like I could [say], “Hey, Peppermint, I really wanna do this thing,” [and] she’s like, “You got me, and I got you.” I feel like that's like a real creative partnership: when you show up and the person shows up for you, and then you guys keep elevating each other. She's amazing. She's hilarious. She works hard. She learns her lines. She comes in with ideas. She knows how to sing. She knows how to dance. She knows how to get everybody to get along. She is that b**ch. Only bigger and better and brighter things for Peppermint. Period, point blank.

Romantic comedies have changed. Fairy tales have faded — people want more real, messy, layered love stories. What’s one rom-com trope that needs to die and one that deserves a comeback?

I'm so tired of a sassy Black friend. Make Black women the lead. Let’s lean into straight men having feelings. Do that more, please. Also, women making money. We need more non-binary and trans people as the leads, period. In front and behind the camera, period.