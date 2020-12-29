Image Image Credit Tim Graham / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Antebellum mansion in Natchez, Mississippi Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Natchez, MS, is home to one of the country’s largest collections of antebellum houses, and it is widely considered the Mississippi River’s oldest settlement. This city has history and southern charm and is the birthplace of R&B singer/songwriter Alexander O’Neal. While Natchez may value tradition, slowly but surely, change is happening, including Black ownership. On March 29, 2021, Micheal Clinton and his wife became owners of the antebellum mansion, The Guest House. Clinton's investment was made to bring something new to the historic town and inspire the younger generation to believe that ownership is possible in the future.

Originally from Baltimore, Clinton attended Duke and graduated with an MBA from Vanderbilt. After stepping into being a real estate investment banker, he moved to L.A. with his wife and went into business development. With his background, Clinton was suggested by a friend to set his eyes on property in the south and dive into a hospitality venture. Since the purchase of The Guest House, the Clintons have been working hard to make an impact in the Natchez community. The Guest House being Black owned is the beginning of reclaiming stake for Black Americans to leverage resources and exhibit triumph.

As the owners continue to work on future plans for The Guest House, REVOLT spoke with Clinton about the mansion turned hotel. He discussed the early challenges, inspiring the next generation and leaning on faith when taking risks. Check out the exclusive interview below.

Can you walk us through the process of acquiring the building?

My friend, Joseph, was the one who initially brought up the city to me. He kind of exposed the city to me, and then I kind of took it from there. I found the listing for the place, and it was pretty obscure. It only said a little information. When I reached out to the guy, he didn't hit me back for like three months. When he did hit me back, it was in December of 2020. By March of 2021, we had closed on the deal. Things went pretty smoothly from there. But it hasn't been without its challenges.

What were some of those early challenges, and how were you able to overcome them?

Suppose you're going into a town that is predominantly white people. They are going to think to themselves, “Who are these Black boys coming in?” There were also some local political issues we couldn't have possibly seen coming. Another main challenge is just that I live in L.A. with my wife and kids. I originally thought we would have another management team, but things have changed. Now, we have to figure it out on our own. I have to fly to New Orleans, then spend the night in New Orleans and drive over the next day. So overall, I'm just looking for consistent support.

What was it like transitioning into hospitality from a finance background, and how has it helped you develop The Guest House today?

Transitioning into hospitality took a lot of work. Because you would think that it's kind of easy. But there are so many things, like technologies and dynamic pricing, that you have to consider. So, we partnered with an institutional company called Lifehouse, which has been helping us with revenue management. There are also politics that you don't necessarily understand whenever you go into a new market that can be very unpredictable. But I love Natchez. It's definitely grown on me. The mayor has been great, just in terms of the city in general, and trying to attract tourism to the city. I didn't necessarily know all of the rules at first, but I'm learning.

Can you describe the infrastructure, size, and amenities guests will have access to at The Guest House?

The Guest House is 11,000 square feet. It has 16 beds, 16 baths, and an owner's suite. We have a full-service restaurant within a courtyard, which is unique. The food we serve is Mediterranean Creole. It's amazingly tasty and healthy. We're going to be adding traditional southern soul food to the menu very soon, just to expand our reach a bit. We also have a front bar that we call the veranda. That's like my favorite place. You can catch the game, grab a drink, and hang out.

What can guests expect to experience at The Guest House?

It's a step back in time. It's a nostalgic experience where you can feel like old Hollywood and old luxury in such a glorious place. Our chef ensures the food is amazing, and our manager, Denise, I can't speak more highly about her. She really reveres The Guest House itself and brings a welcoming presence to the people who stay.

What is your main goal for The Guest House?

Natchez was, at one point, the capital of this cotton industry and the slave trade. This was the epicenter of such a pained past for us as a people. And when you see all these glorious mansions that have been built, they're incredibly beautiful, but they also display a painful history. So, with The Guest House, we hope to send a message to people of different generations that we don't have to work in establishments like that. We can own them, too. In my wildest dreams, The Guest House would become a destination for African Americans in other places like New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Still, at the same time, we would inspire and educate nationally and internationally about our ability to do these kinds of things.

What advice do you have for the younger generation looking into investing back into their own communities?

First of all, don't be afraid. Once you do it, don't be surprised when challenges come. There is gonna be some struggle, but you must have faith while building your journey in particular. You should also reach out to people who are doing the same things or have already done it in the past. Those people can help encourage you and give sound advice. For example, this was the first hotel I bought. I was probably a bit naive about some of the details that went into this. But now, three years later, I've learned a ton and am excited about where we can go.

What has been the biggest lesson that you have learned since buying your first hotel?

God is good. You know, God is faithful, and there isn't anything that He can't get you through. So many times, I thought, “I'm not sure how we're gonna handle this or how we're gonna cover this?” But keeping God at the forefront of my mind on a daily basis helped me not give up. I think that that undercurrent of faith is what you have to ride on. To keep you moving and staying encouraged. That's my biggest thing.

What values are you instilling into your children through this journey of owning The Guest House?

Generational wealth and ownership. While there's nothing wrong with being an employee or staff member, if you get an opportunity to be in ownership, it’s a great way to hand it down to their children and grandchildren. You can’t really do that with a job. It’s important to hand down assets, and it's up to them to decide what they want to do next.