Key Takeaways
- Michael B. Jordan earned Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the 2026 Actor Awards for his dual role in Sinners.
- In his speech, he reflected on getting his SAG-AFTRA card, thanked Ryan Coogler, and honored his mother for supporting his early career.
- The film also took home Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, adding to its recognition this awards season.
Michael B. Jordan had one of those nights that actors dream about, and everyone felt it.
On Sunday (Mar. 1), the 39-year-old star took home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the 2026 Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, beating out Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, and Jesse Plemons. Many predicted Chalamet or DiCaprio would walk away with the trophy. But for those who watched Jordan carry Sinners on his back and play twins Elijah “Smoke” and Elias “Stack” Moore with depth and restraint, the win felt earned.
The victory marked his first-ever win at the Actor Awards, and he stood as the only Black actor in the category. When his name was announced, it wasn’t just a win. It was his moment.
Michael B. Jordan’s emotional lead actor win at the 2026 Actor Awards
Presenter Viola Davis didn’t just read his name. She shouted it. Her reaction echoed through Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall as Jordan stood, visibly stunned. The standing ovation that followed was the biggest of the night. The room stayed on its feet for several seconds as he made his way to the stage. “I don’t even know where to begin. I wasn’t expecting this at all,” Jordan began. “I just want to quickly say that I’m so honored and privileged to be nominated in categories with people and actors and humans that I love, and I love their work and what you contribute to our craft,” the New Jersey native said. “This ride has been unbelievable. So thank you for welcoming me in and making me feel seen, bro. And y’all know how I feel about y’all.”
He reflected on getting his SAG-AFTRA card and dreaming about standing on that very stage one day. “I remember watching all the other actors that I looked up to being a part of that club, being a part of SAG-AFTRA, being a part of this community, and I was like, ‘Man, I want to do that one day.’ So I remember when I got my SAG-AFTRA card, I was like, ‘Man, I’m like an entry-level member and those guys that were on stage with the awards and the nice suits and going to fancy places like that.’ That’s what I always wanted. And that kid from Newark, New Jersey is standing here right now,” Jordan added. “Mom, thank you for driving me back and forth to New York when we didn’t have enough money to go through the Holland Tunnel. When we were looking for gas money, parking spaces, you know what I’m saying? When I went up there for my auditions, thank you.”
The Creed star also shouted out longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler, who wrote and directed Sinners. “I wanna [say] thank you to Ryan Coogler for giving me the opportunity to show what I can do and to be fearless and to create a safe space for us to find the truth like you do with all the other actors that we had the opportunity to work with,” he continued. He made sure to show love to his Sinners co-stars, including Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, and everyone else involved.
He concluded, “Man, just being in this room right now with all these people who’ve seen me grow up in front of the camera and in these rooms, and I feel the love and support that you’ve always given me and encouraged me to go on and do my best. So, I just want to say thank you… Yeah man, this is pretty cool.”
‘Sinners’ wins Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at Actor Awards
Jordan’s individual win wasn’t the only moment for Sinners that night. It secured Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The vampire thriller, set in 1932 Mississippi, follows twin brothers who return home to open a nightclub for Black patrons, only to have their plans disrupted by a supernatural threat. The film is continuing a historic run, racking up a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations ahead of the March 15 ceremony. It’s currently the most awarded film of the season.
Jordan’s awards streak doesn’t stop there. Just a day before, he won Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, where he dedicated his award to Chadwick Boseman and declared, “I love being Black.”
Michael B. Jordan’s 2026 Actor Awards red carpet look
On the carpet, the Black Panther actor kept it classic in a structured gray suit with a navy tie, accessorized with a tennis bracelet and silver ring — clean, understated, and confident. The photos say it all.
Below are pictures from the night, including Jordan on the red carpet, celebrating with his castmates, accepting his awards on stage, and more.