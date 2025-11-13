Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Chadwick Boseman at the 2019 American Music Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will present Chadwick Boseman with the 2,828th star next Thursday (Nov. 20).

Simone Ledward Boseman, the actor’s wife, will accept the honor, with Ryan Coogler and Viola Davis delivering remarks.

Chadwick’s career spanned iconic roles, including Jackie Robinson in 42 and King T’Challa in Black Panther.

Fans will continue to celebrate Chadwick Boseman years after his passing. On Wednesday (Nov. 12), Billboard reported that he will posthumously be awarded a motion picture star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony will take place next Thursday (Nov. 20) at 11:30 a.m. PST, marking the 2,828th star presented by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The late actor's widow, Simone Edward Boseman, will accept the award in his honor, while director Ryan Coogler and Viola Davis are expected to speak at the event, according to the publication. “His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a released statement. The beloved movie titan scored his breakout role as Jackie Robinson in the 2013 flick 42. From there, he skyrocketed to superstardom.

Tragically, this career milestone arrives a little over five years after Chadwick passed away at the age of 43, following a private battle with colon cancer, in 2020. He was first diagnosed with Stage III of the disease in 2016 — the same year he first appeared on screen as the Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War. Two years later, in 2018, the Howard University alum reprised the role of Wakanda’s prince in the Marvel box office juggernaut Black Panther. The film, directed by Coogler, boasted a cast that included Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and others.

Chadwicks’ final role was as trumpeter Levee Green in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a Netflix adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 play starring Davis and Colman Domingo. Released in December 2020, the performance earned him a posthumous Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Male Actor and an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Chadwick is forever memorialized as Black Panther’s King T’Challa

The star received an emotional and regal send-off in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in which the film’s fictional characters mourned the passing of their leader. Since the actor’s untimely death, rumors about the role being recast have floated around. However, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously explained that “the world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story.”

Earlier this year, studio executive Nate Moore addressed the resurfaced rumors as news of Black Panther 3 being in the works became a buzzing topic. “The truth is, there’s no truth to those rumors,” he told ComicBook. At the time, he noted that creative talks with Coogler had not been fully explored. “We’ll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true — if for no other reason than we just haven’t started [working on it],” he added.

To fans, Chadwick will forever be the Black Panther, and his Hollywood Walk of Fame honor will be a permanent reminder of a career that reshaped cinema and inspired millions.