Image Image Credit Amanda Edwards / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Samuel Monroe Jr. (aka "Caffamilliano") arrives at the 28th Annual Pan African Film Festival - "She Ball" Premiere at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Samuel Monroe Jr., known for roles in Menace II Society and The Players Club, has died at 52.

His mother announced his passing on Facebook, expressing appreciation for prayers and asking for support for his children.

Tributes from fans have highlighted Monroe Jr.’s contributions to film and TV.

Samuel Monroe Jr., best known for his roles in Menace II Society, The Players Club, and several other films, died on Wednesday (Aug. 26), his mother, Joyce Patton, announced on Thursday (Aug. 27).

“I want to thank all of my Facebook family and friends, new and old, for praying for Samuel Monroe Jr., my son,” she wrote on the social media platform. “But today God called him home. Please honor my final request to pray for the family, especially his three children.”

Earlier Wednesday (Aug. 26), Patton revealed that Monroe Jr. was “having a procedure” and that, unfortunately, things were “not looking good.” While she didn’t explicitly share a cause of death, TMZ reported that the late actor was hospitalized in April with meningitis and MRSA pneumonia.

A look back at Samuel Monroe Jr.’s film and television career

Although Monroe Jr.’s debut in 1993’s Menace II Society may be one of his most memorable roles, the actor appeared in a ton of other projects over the years. Those include Tales from the Hood, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Set It Off — which also starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Vivica A. Fox, and Queen Latifah — and Ice Cube’s directorial debut, The Players Club.

On the TV side, Monroe Jr. notably appeared in Patti LaBelle’s “Out All Night,” followed by a couple of episodes of “NYPD Blue,” “Southland,” and “Black Jesus.” He was busier than most people probably realize, even if some of those credits flew under the radar.

Social media reacts to losing Samuel Monroe Jr., Dolly Parton, and Peter Cullen all in the same week

Over on X, fans remembered Monroe Jr. for the many unforgettable characters he brought to life. One user wrote, “I knew he was sick, but I thought he was doing better. RIP to Samuel Monroe Jr. I liked how every character he played was in some BULLS**T. The main villain of our childhood.” Another person added, “Peter Cullen and Samuel Monroe Jr less than 24 hours later, like, it just won't stop,” referring to Tim Curry, Dolly Parton, and Peter Cullen also being among the beloved figures who died this week. Scroll down for more.

REVOLT extends its deepest condolences to Monroe Jr.’s family, friends, and loved ones.