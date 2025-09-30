Image Image Credit Dave Kotinsky/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Memphis Bleek walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z's 40/40 Club in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Few rappers embody the Roc-A-Fella Records era quite like Memphis Bleek. As a resident of Brooklyn’s Marcy Houses, Bleek came up under JAY-Z’s wing and quickly cemented himself as one of the label’s cornerstone artists. With major-label albums like Coming of Age, M.A.D.E., and 534 under his belt, Bleek delivered music that captured both the street energy of New York and the larger-than-life ambition of the Roc.

Known for his commanding delivery and loyal presence, Bleek built a catalog that produced certified hits while also spotlighting collaborations with labelmates and rap heavyweights. His work has been recognized not only for chart success but also for its role in shaping the collective voice of East Coast Hip Hop.

Here, we revisit some of Memphis Bleek’s biggest songs as a lead artist. These are tracks that showcase the legacy he carved during one of rap’s most influential periods.

1. Like That

Released on 534, “Like That” became one of Memphis Bleek’s most recognizable singles. Produced by Swizz Beatz, the track blended energetic production with Bleek’s confident delivery and earned heavy rotation on radio and in clubs, cementing it as a standout moment in his catalog.

2. Is That Your Chick (The Lost Verses) (feat. JAY-Z, Missy Elliott, and Twista)

Originally appearing as “Is That Yo B**ch” on JAY-Z’s Vol. 3 (European edition), this reworked version added Memphis Bleek alongside Hov, Missy Elliott, and Twista. Marketed as “The Lost Verses,” it showcased material cut from U.S. releases and became one of Bleek’s highest-charting singles.

3. Memphis Bleek Is...

The first single from Coming of Age, this Swizz Beatz-produced track introduced Bleek as a solo force. Though some listeners compared it to Nas’ “Nas Is Like,” the record wasn’t a diss. It helped push Bleek’s debut toward gold status and established his presence beyond JAY-Z’s co-sign.

4. Round Here (feat. Trick Daddy and T.I.)

The lead single from M.A.D.E., “Round Here” paired Bleek with Trick Daddy and a young T.I. over Just Blaze’s production. T.I. reportedly earned just $5,000 for his feature, but the record became a charting hit and marked Bleek’s embrace of Southern collaborators at a time when New York rap was still adjusting.

5. Do My... (feat. JAY-Z)

The third single from The Understanding, “Do My…” featured JAY-Z and production by A Kid Called Roots. Sampling 2 Live Crew’s “If You Believe in Having Sex” and Audio Two’s “Top Billin’,” it became one of Bleek’s highest-charting solo singles — even though he admitted he initially didn’t like the beat.

6. My Mind Right (Remix) (feat. JAY-Z, H. Money Bags, and Beanie Sigel)

First released as a solo track on DJ Clue’s Backstage soundtrack, “My Mind Right” didn’t take off until its diss-laden remix with JAY-Z, Beanie Sigel, and H. Money Bags. Produced by DJ Twinz, it became a summer anthem, with Bleek’s hook turning into a classic street rallying cry.

7. Infatuated (feat. Boxie)

A standout from 534, “Infatuated” paired Bleek with singer Boxie over production from Irv Gotti and Demi-Doc. The record leaned into a smoother, R&B-inspired sound that contrasted with his harder singles, giving Bleek a radio-friendly track that showed his versatility and willingness to experiment beyond street anthems.

8. It’s Alright (with JAY-Z)

Released on the Streets Is Watching soundtrack, “It’s Alright” saw a young Memphis Bleek locking in with JAY-Z. Produced by Damon Dash and Mahogany Music, the track sampled Talking Heads and Kraftwerk. It later appeared on Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life and peaked at No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100.

9. Still Ill

Released as a single tied to Memphis Bleek’s long-teased album The Process, “Still Ill” marked his attempt at a new chapter beyond 534. Though the album never materialized, the track kept his name alive and highlighted the anticipation surrounding what was billed as his “make-or-break” project.

10. What You Think Of That (feat. JAY-Z)

Produced by Buckwild, this cut from Coming of Age featured JAY-Z delivering his first verse on a Memphis Bleek solo record. Originally intended as the lead single, clearance delays pushed it aside for “Memphis Bleek Is…,” but the track still became a memorable showcase of Bleek’s Roc-A-Fella debut.

11. My Hood To Your Hood (feat. Beanie Sigel)

Closing out Coming of Age, this collaboration with Beanie Sigel captured Roc-A-Fella’s brotherhood across boroughs and cities. Produced by Irv Gotti and Tai, the track blended Bleek’s Brooklyn roots with Sigel’s Philadelphia edge, serving as an early showcase of the Roc camp’s expanding roster and street credibility.