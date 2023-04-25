Image Image Credit Anadolu / Contributor Via Getty Images Image Alt Mello Buckzz album release party shooting Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Mello Buckzz has spoken out following the tragic shooting at her HollyHOOD album release party in Chicago. The project dropped on DSPs at midnight on Thursday (July 3). The “Super P” rapper celebrated the milestone at downtown Chicago’s Artis Lounge nightclub on Wednesday (July 2).

According to NBC 5, the joyous occasion came to a terrifying end when gunfire erupted outside the venue around 11 p.m. At that time, a crowd of people was gathered outside the venue. Four individuals were killed and at least 14 others injured.

Witnesses told police that a dark-colored vehicle carrying at least one gunman fled the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue after the drive-by shooting. The deceased victims were described as a 24-year-old male who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, a 25-year-old man with a head wound, and two women who were shot in the chest.

Mello has confirmed that those killed in the ordeal were some of her closest companions. Early Thursday morning, rising Chi-Town artist uploaded Instagram Story posts revealing her struggles to grapple with the deaths. She spoke first about her boyfriend’s passing. “We [were] having so much fun in our private little life. [We] couldn’t leave each other alone. [You were] glued to my hip every day. It’s not a night we [didn’t] spend together. I’m so f**king angry. [You were awake]. I held [your] hand until I couldn’t. [You] talked to me. Clearly, [I don’t] get it, boo. I’m f**ked up,” she wrote.

Other posts revealed that two women and a male friend, who Mello considered a brother, were among those fatally injured. “Prayers up for all my sisters. God, please wrap [your] arms around every last one of them. We need [you]. I need [you]. [Not gonna lie] I’m f**ked up. [I] feel like everything [is] just weighing down on me. All I can do is take to God and pray,” she shared. “I don’t wish this type [of] pain on nobody.”

The 24-year-old artist was gearing up for a big summer as he promoted HollyHOOD. The Midwest rapper has positioned herself as a significant female contributor to Hip Hop in recent years. In 2023, she earned a cosign from Latto when they teamed up for “Boom, Pt. 2.” That same year, Mello also joined her peer onstage at Coachella.

Fans are now rallying around her with messages of condolences as this tragedy marks a bittersweet career milestone.