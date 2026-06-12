Image Image Credit CBS Photo Archive / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion present at The 79th Annual Tony Awards, live from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion posted a TikTok video highlighting her latest Pilates session.

Social media users reacted with praise and playful comments about her workout discipline.

Her training continues a pattern of public fitness moments and brand partnerships over the years.

Even while juggling her many, many businesses and preparing for her next album, Megan Thee Stallion is making time to stay active. On Thursday (June 11) night, the Houston rapper posted a TikTok video giving fans a glimpse of her Pilates workout.

Set to Ambré’s “I’m Baby,” the montage opened with Megan posing in front of the camera in biker shorts and a matching wrap top. She also showed herself in a brown leggings set, along with footage of her doing what appeared to be a variation of a long stretch on the Pilates reformer.

“Pilates hottie,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a blue heart emoji. In the comments section, Megan received plenty of praise for her physique. One person called the Grammy-winning musician the “most beautiful woman in the world,” while another added, “The abs are coming in, sister.”

A few other users thanked the “LOVER GIRL” artist for the reminder to work out today, especially with Hot Girl Summer coming up. “Okay, coach, I will go to the gym,” one reply hilariously read. Someone else said, “And I was gonna get a McDonald's soon.” Take a look at the post below.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Pilates era continues her Hot Girl fitness journey

Meg, whom REVOLT included in our list of rappers who take fitness seriously, does not play when it comes to staying in shape. Over the years, we’ve seen her work with Planet Fitness to help people stick to their New Year’s resolutions, team up with Dunkin’ to help Hotties reach their protein goals, and partner with Nike for a few high-energy workouts on the Nike Training Club app.

“Working on myself made me get into working out because I needed to focus my energy somewhere else,” she previously told Women’s Health. “I used working out to escape and to get happy.”

Of course, the fact that Megan is working out amid such a busy year makes it even more impressive. Last month, the “Savage” hitmaker returned to Miami Swim Week to show off the latest pieces from her Hot Girl Summer swimwear line, followed by a surprise performance at the 79th annual Tony Awards this past Sunday (June 7). If only we could all be as disciplined as her!