Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

The latest Hot Girl Swim drop adds men’s trunks and pet apparel alongside women’s swimwear.

Most pieces are priced under $35, with inclusive sizing up to 3X across categories.

The collection is available through Walmart, continuing Megan Thee Stallion’s retail partnership.

Megan Thee Stallion is making sure your pups don’t miss out on the fun. On Tuesday (April 14), the Grammy-winning rapper launched her second and biggest-ever Hot Girl Swim collection, which includes not only swimwear for women but also options for guys and your furry friends, too.

“CALLING ALL MY HOT GIRLS, HOT BOYS & HOT DOGS!!” Megan shared on Instagram, alongside a video of herself, her Frenchie, 4oe, and an entourage of Hotties touching down on Hot Girl Universe. In the clip, fans get a sneak peek at some of the new items, like halter one-pieces, bikinis in several different colors, and swim trunks.

Of course, Megan also has something special for the pups, including dog-friendly T-shirts and adorable “barkinis” (yes, bikinis for dogs). Everything is priced under $35, so grab something for yourself and your furry best friend before they’re gone. Check out the promotional video below.

Why Megan Thee Stallion wanted Hot Girl Swim to include everyone

“I really wanted to expand my reach with this year’s collection and bring everyone into my Hot Girl Universe,” Megan said in a press statement, per Billboard. “Our brand is all about inclusivity, so it was important for me to design pieces for everyone to kick off the summer in style. It’s going to be so much fun seeing the Hotties and their pets wearing their matching looks.”

Just like her debut collection for Hot Girl Swim, sizes for the ladies range from XS to 3X. The guys get similar options, with swim trunks and the “Hot Boy Summer” tank available up to 3X ($20 each, both offered in three colors). For pups, Megan has gear featuring phrases like “Little Hottie” and “Hot Dog Summer,” available in four sizes.

Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion walks the runway at Hot Girl Summer by Megan Thee Stallion during Paraiso Miami Swim Week at The Paraiso Tent on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“After the incredible response to Megan Thee Stallion’s debut swim collection last year, we’re excited to build on that momentum by expanding Hot Girl Summer into a true lifestyle brand,” Ryan Waymire, SVP of Women’s Fashion for Walmart U.S., added. “From women’s and men’s swim to pet apparel, this collection brings Megan’s signature confidence, inclusivity, and bold style to more customers than ever — at the great value they expect from Walmart.”

Megan Thee Stallion has been on a roll all throughout 2026

We’ll never stop waxing poetic about the incredible year Megan has been having so far. In January, she teamed up with Dunkin’ for her mango-flavored Protein Refresher. That same month, the “Savage” hitmaker opened her very own Popeyes restaurant in Miami.

Then, in March, she made her Broadway debut as Zidler in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” Though Megan briefly stepped away after being hospitalized for “extreme exhaustion,” she made her triumphant return on April 2.