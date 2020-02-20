Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, Craig Barritt/Contributor via Getty Images, and Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, and PARTYNEXTDOOR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (March 18), the official lineup for the 2024 Broccoli City Festival was revealed, which showed Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, and PARTYNEXTDOOR as the main headliners. KAYTRANADA, Victoria Monét, Key Glock, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty, and many more were also confirmed as performing acts.

In addition to the music, this year's BC Fest will have several "live experiences" with the likes of Issa Rae, Desi Banks, Funny Marco, Duke Dennis, and Bryson Tiller as hosts. It will also be the first time that the celebration will take place at Washington, D.C.'s Audi Field venue.

Broccoli City co-founder Brandon McEachern previously spoke to REVOLT about the reasons behind the festival's creation. "We definitely knew that we just wanted to continue to touch more people,” he said. “When you think about folks that might not be able to go to Disney World, but you got this festival. You might not be able to see Drake because the tickets are too expensive, but we’re gonna hold you down. We’ll give you something instead."

McEachern continued, "We started this joint in 2013 in Los Angeles and we called it Global Coolin’. It had Dom Kennedy and Kendrick Lamar, and we had the healthy juices. It was an Earth Day celebration. It’s always about [a] healthy lifestyle, wellness, and sustainability. It’s always like, 'How do we hold y’all down?'"

In 2023, BC Fest took place at RFK Stadium and boasted appearances from big names like Asake, Brent Faiyaz, Chlöe, Coco Jones, Jazmine Sullivan, Keke Palmer, Mariah the Scientist, Finesse2Tymes, GloRilla, Ice Spice, and Kodak Black. A short recap video for the two-day extravaganza stated that more than 50,000 people were in attendance.

Check out the full flyer for the 2024 Broccoli City Festival below. Those interested can head over to the official website for ticket information and more.