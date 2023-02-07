Image Image Credit Screenshot from "NO THEN YOU A H**" video Image Alt Maxo Kream Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

As REVOLT previously reported, Maxo Kream revealed the unfortunate passing of his father, Emekwanem Biosah Sr., in February. "I’m thankful for all the game you gave me and showed me," he wrote. "You [were] a real money gettin' n**ga that ran it up [and] never asked for a handout. No matter what, [you] always put your family first and I love you for that. You've been fighting with health problems for years and never showed signs of giving up all the way to the end. But this s**t ain’t gon’ never end. [It's] just a new beginning."

On Monday (March 11), the Houston star decided to pay tribute to the late patriarch in a new video for "NO THEN YOU A H**," which was produced by Nascent. In the clip, Maxo reflected on his tragic loss while preparing for the inevitable funeral. "Family dinner at Pappadeaux, everybody there in attendance except my papa, though/ Heart attack, a couple strokes, blood pressure, dementia, looked at me the other day, say he might die before December," he rapped. The rest of the clip brought viewers to the homegoing service, where Maxo celebrated his dad's life with his family.

Fans were able to learn about Biosah Sr.'s background on Maxo's sophomore LP, Brandon Banks, which was released in 2019. In an interview for Flood Magazine, Maxo spoke on being transparent about his family's issues in his music. "My dad was mad about Brandon Banks. He’s on the cover," he admitted. "The truth hurts, but the truth also sells -- you’ve gotta kick that money back to your folks. I’ve really just been working on getting myself right for my family. That’d be selfish, not getting right for my daughter, and I’ve got my niece too."

Press play on "NO THEN YOU A H**" below.