Back in September, Mary J. Blige appeared on “Sherri” to announce a new album and tour. As she revealed on the show, her 15th studio LP, Gratitude, is set for a Nov. 15 release.
On Monday (Oct. 21), the Yonkers legend unveiled a new single and Eif Rivera-directed visual for “You Ain't the Only One,” an Aidan Brody, Angelo “Doc” Velasquez, Will Campbell, and Patrick Kelly-produced message for anyone who feels like they're going through stress by themselves. “You ever feel so low that all you feel is doubt? You're so lost you can't find your way out? You ain't the only one,” she sang on the catchy cut.
Back in April, Blige expressed her appreciation after being announced as a 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. “Beyond grateful! This is incredible! God always has the final say!” she said. “Thank you to my fans all over the world! Tears of joy!”
Come January 2025, the My Life star will embark on her “For My Fans Tour” with Ne-Yo and Mario as supporting acts. You can check out Blige’s new visual and the full schedule for that below.
“For My Fans Tour” dates:
Jan. 30: Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
Jan. 31: Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Feb. 3: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Feb. 6: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Feb. 8: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Feb. 11: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Feb. 14: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Feb. 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Feb. 21: Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Feb. 25: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Mar. 1: Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
Mar. 7: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mar. 8: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Mar. 12: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Mar. 14: Chicago, IL – United Center
Mar. 16: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Mar. 19: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mar. 22: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Mar. 24: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mar. 26: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mar. 28: Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
Apr. 2: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Apr. 4: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Apr. 6: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Apr. 10: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Apr. 11: Elmont, NY – UBS Arena
Apr. 14: Boston, MA – TD Garden