Back in September, Mary J. Blige appeared on “Sherri” to announce a new album and tour. As she revealed on the show, her 15th studio LP, Gratitude, is set for a Nov. 15 release.

On Monday (Oct. 21), the Yonkers legend unveiled a new single and Eif Rivera-directed visual for “You Ain't the Only One,” an Aidan Brody, Angelo “Doc” Velasquez, Will Campbell, and Patrick Kelly-produced message for anyone who feels like they're going through stress by themselves. “You ever feel so low that all you feel is doubt? You're so lost you can't find your way out? You ain't the only one,” she sang on the catchy cut.

Back in April, Blige expressed her appreciation after being announced as a 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. “Beyond grateful! This is incredible! God always has the final say!” she said. “Thank you to my fans all over the world! Tears of joy!”

Come January 2025, the My Life star will embark on her “For My Fans Tour” with Ne-Yo and Mario as supporting acts. You can check out Blige’s new visual and the full schedule for that below.

“For My Fans Tour” dates:

Jan. 30: Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Jan. 31: Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Feb. 3: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Feb. 6: Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Feb. 8: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Feb. 11: Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Feb. 14: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Feb. 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Feb. 21: Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Feb. 25: Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mar. 1: Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Mar. 7: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mar. 8: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Mar. 12: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Mar. 14: Chicago, IL – United Center

Mar. 16: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mar. 19: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mar. 22: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Mar. 24: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mar. 26: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mar. 28: Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Apr. 2: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Apr. 4: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Apr. 6: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Apr. 10: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Apr. 11: Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

Apr. 14: Boston, MA – TD Garden