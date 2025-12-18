Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah the Scientist aattends the 2025 Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala presented by Femme It Forward at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When it comes to Mariah the Scientist's ever-evolving music career, she doesn't put pressure on herself by hoping for specific outcomes. Still, she’s delivering on all fronts.

The R&B singer's fourth studio album, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, earned her greater notoriety among music fans. Following its release, it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart, No. 3 on Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, and No. 11 on the Billboard 200. Her single "Burning Blue" debuted at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart.

In November 2025, she was an honoree at the 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala, presented by Heather Lowery's organization Femme It Forward. Beloved for her quiet confidence and steady growth as she leans into who she is becoming as an artist and woman, Mariah was honored with The Bloom Award.

Each year, the event celebrates and acknowledges trailblazing women who have moved the needle in entertainment and mentorship. Additionally, it functions as the primary fundraiser for the Next Gem Femme mentorship program, an initiative dedicated to elevating and developing women in entertainment.

At the star-studded event, Mariah spoke with REVOLT about her journey to success and her creative process.

Spqjb4OB

The singer talked about changing her mindset to being more intentional when it comes to music.

"I think just committing to this job and the responsibility of the job. I think everybody who makes music ... it starts off as a hobby, and then eventually you have to make the commitment for it to be a livelihood," the Atlanta native told REVOLT when asked what she had to grow through to become the artist she is.

Although Mariah has always had goals for her vocals to lead to a sustainable career path, she is also staying present as she continues to elevate in the music industry.

"I'm just going with the flow, you know? I don't have any expectations," she explained. "I'm just doing my best."

Her relatable lyrics come from her experiences and day-to-day life, which is why she is a stickler for authenticity when creating music. She notes that her songs are "something that I'm experiencing or going through."

"Sometimes, I feel like I don't have anything to talk about. I don't like to force it," Mariah explained about her songwriting process. "I feel like when you force it... the quality isn't as, you know... you don't have the substance that you're looking for. So, sometimes I like to just take it easy until something comes to me."

When the conversation turned to some of the most unserious, petty thoughts she’s ever snuck into a song, she didn’t hesitate to provide a line from a single off her third studio album, To Be Eaten Alive.

"It's a song called 'Bout Mine.' I sing, 'You a vibe, but you done lost your f**king mind.' Oops!" Mariah noted with a grin, laughing before adding that a few of her songs definitely include some playful jabs in the lyrics.