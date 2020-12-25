Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Benjamin Crew” visual Image Alt Maliibu Miitch and Jeremih Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

With a blend of streetwear flair, East Coast grit and more, Maliibu Miitch delivered a new visual for the Visionplay Ent.-backed offering “Benjamin Crew,” a collaboration with Jeremih.

Directed by OffJimmer and set against the urban backdrop of New York City, the video doesn’t rely on flashy edits or over-the-top concepts. Instead, it highlights its stars vibing in natural environments: Posted up at a bodega, cooling on a brownstone stoop and riding top-down in a sleek convertible. Fashion-wise, both Miitch and Jeremih make the city feel like their runway (shoutout to rag & bone, who was mentioned on the song’s hook).

Maliibu Miitch and Jeremih are in a “Benjamin Crew” state of mind

The lyrics to “Benjamin Crew” play like a manifesto for the self-made. Miitch sets the tone with lines like, “I’m self-made in a suit, I’m countin’ hundreds in the coupe,” and reaffirms her roots and position in the game: “Boogeyman from the Boogie Down, I’m a mobster.”

A decade in the making: Maliibu Miitch’s journey to the spotlight

For fans who’ve followed Maliibu Miitch’s journey since her early days freestyling in South Bronx cyphers, “Benjamin Crew” is another moment of evolution. Born in Charlotte, NC, but raised in NYC, she has been on her grind since 2009. After breaking in with Jim Jones and later signing with Ruff Ryders co-founder Dee Dean, she went on to create her own label and drop bangers like “Give Her Some Money.” She was also previously linked with major players like Atlantic and Def Jam.

Miitch’s unapologetic blend of ‘Lil Kim-esque confidence and South Bronx authenticity makes her a standout in today’s rap landscape. With “Benjamin Crew,” she’s not only flexing designer fits and fast whips — she’s showcasing how far she’s come and how tight her circle remains. The video feels like a snapshot of a rapper fully in her element.