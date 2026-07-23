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Key Takeaways

A Madison police officer fatally shot a man in his 30s after a reported struggle, prompting protests and an independent state investigation.

Wisconsin’s Department of Justice is leading the officer-involved shooting inquiry, and all four officers at the scene were placed on administrative leave.

The shooting happened on Williamson Street, near the sites of two prior police killings that resulted in multimillion-dollar settlements.

A fatal police shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, on Wednesday (July 22) prompted protests, an independent state investigation and renewed scrutiny of deadly encounters involving officers in the area. A male victim, described by police as being in his 30s, has not yet been identified by authorities.

Cellphone video circulated widely after the shooting. In one clip, four uniformed officers could be seen grappling with the man amid shouts of “Let go” and “He’s got a knife.” An officer yelled, “Taser,” as police held him. Seconds later, the man was forced to the pavement, one officer stomped on his legs, and another fired three shots. The officer then appeared to reholster the weapon and kneel beside the man. The clip does not show how the struggle started.

While he has not officially been identified, Brandi Grayson, head of advocacy group Urban Triage, told The Associated Press, “Another Black man is dead on a Madison street, and our community watched him die before we even knew his name.” She called the shooting “the cruelty of state violence.”

In response, protesters placed candles, flowers, and signs near the shooting site before marching to the Wisconsin State Capitol. Per AP, demonstrators later took the stage during the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Concerts on the Square event, where they demanded that the officer be identified and held accountable. The orchestra subsequently canceled the performance, while some community members returned to the shooting site and remained at the memorial overnight.

Taking to social media, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called for “transparency and accountability” and wrote, “His life mattered.” In a series of statements shared on X, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway questioned how “decisions were made by officers that led to escalation instead of de-escalation” and said the shooting must be “rigorously investigated.”

In a press conference, Madison Police Chief John Patterson claimed officials initially responded to reports that someone was stealing bicycles and checking vehicle doors. He said the man rode away through nearby backyards and officers encountered him again about 30 minutes later. According to Patterson, it was unclear whether the man fell from or was pulled off the bicycle before the struggle began.

The department further claimed the man produced a fixed-blade knife and injured the officer who later fired. Patterson said another officer deployed a Taser, but it did not stop the struggle.

Madison Police also said officers performed “life-saving measures” on the unidentified man before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Additionally, Patterson reported that a second officer suffered an unspecified injury, although it remained unclear how that officer was hurt. The publicly circulating video did not independently confirm the second injury or show what medical treatment officials provided.

Reuters reported the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading an independent inquiry. All four officers were placed on administrative leave. Patterson described the officer who fired as a department veteran but did not identify him.

Madison shooting occurred near sites of two previous police killings

The shooting happened on Williamson Street, where Madison Officer Matt Kenny fatally shot 19-year-old Tony Robinson in March 2015. Robinson, who was biracial and unarmed, was struck seven times after Kenny entered a residence. Kenny claimed Robinson attacked him. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne declined to file charges after finding the use of deadly force lawful. Madison later reached a $3.35 million settlement with Robinson’s family.

In 2012, Officer Stephen Heimsness fatally shot 30-year-old musician Paul Heenan on South Baldwin Street after Heenan, who was said to have been intoxicated, apparently entered the wrong home. Heimsness claimed Heenan tried to take his gun, although a witness said he did not see Heenan reach for the weapon. Prosecutors did not charge Heimsness, and Madison later reached a $2.3 million settlement with Heenan’s family without admitting liability. Wisconsin enacted a law in 2014 requiring officer-involved deaths to be investigated by an outside team.