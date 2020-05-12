Image Image Credit Fernandez Gordon Image Alt Beleshia “Lyrical” McCulley Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Beleshia “Lyrical” McCulley never set out to be a music executive. Her career was born not out of strategy, but necessity. What began as maternal instinct would evolve into Lyrical Eyes Management, the company she founded and built into a powerful force behind artists like Lil Durk, Tink, Ravyn Lenae and her own children. But before Lyrical was shaping stars, she was searching for identity.

“When I did finally find out that I was adopted,” she shared, “I felt like I didn’t have a sense of anything.” Although she was raised in a loving home, the news shook her foundation and fueled a need to plant roots in the music industry — not just for herself, but for others. “I probably brought that [mindset] in to make sure that I had a stamp, that I had a seat at the table.”

Her adoptive mother, Dr. Doris McCulley, played a vital role in shaping her sense of purpose. Both nurturing and an example of independence, Dr. McCulley is a high-earning physician who led by example. “My mom is a six-figure doctor,” Lyrical noted. “My dad was a stockbroker. This [entertainment industry] s**t? It doesn’t make me or break me.” That exposure to excellence at home instilled in her a sense of self-sufficiency, which she carries into every stage of her journey.

From background singer to full-time manager

Lyrical’s entry into the business was anything but conventional. It started with her daughter, Ashlee Bankz. “That’s my child, so I have to be protective of her,” Lyrical told REVOLT. “Mom mode kicked in. It was like, ‘Oh s**t, she’s really good. Oh, okay, this is real.’” At the time, Lyrical was working as a background singer with no industry roadmap to follow. But when she realized her daughter had genuine talent, there was no turning back: “I ain’t got no choice but to learn the business and try to help her as much as I could.”

That one decision became the foundation of a larger mission. Lyrical Eyes Management grew into a hub for rising talent, but the path was anything but smooth. As a woman navigating a male-dominated space, the mogul learned hard lessons about trust and visibility. “I really walked this s**t alone by myself, hook or crook,” she recalled. “I was not handled correctly by anybody in the industry.”

Despite the mistreatment, Lyrical didn’t allow herself to become bitter. Instead, she was clear-eyed: “Everybody that I brought into my equation always wanted to come see what I was doing and then take.” That repeated cycle of betrayal didn’t destroy her. It refined her.

Lessons from Lil Durk, Tink and the power of ownership

Her time managing Lil Durk was a turning point. “When I had Durk, I did the work with Durk,” she explained. But then came an unexpected message that ended that chapter.

Durk was still building his fan base during the early 2010s, standing out amid the surge of Chicago’s drill music wave. That era was full of volatility — violence, loyalty tests and neighborhood allegiances blurred the lines between business and survival. Lyrical had to learn fast and move smart.

The same poise defined her experience while working with Tink during her high-profile deal with Timbaland and L.A. Reid. Tink was widely considered a breakout star at the time, co-signed by major players and positioned to lead a new era of R&B and rap fusion. But industry politics, shelving issues and mismanagement clouded that promise. “That was when I learned — it doesn’t matter how good of a person you are,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how long you’ve worked with a person… You can still get crossed.”

The industry was rapidly evolving around her. Streaming platforms were shifting power away from traditional gatekeepers, and artist independence was on the rise. Through that lens, Lyrical recognized that true control didn’t come from placements or partnerships. It came from ownership. “If you want to have an artist that you’ve done all the work for, then make sure you create your own label,” she said. That mindset birthed Three Twenty Three Music Group and eventually led to her work with Ravyn Lenae, whose genre-bending artistry is a blueprint for alternative R&B success.

Nurturing talent with intent and patience

Lyrical’s commitment to artist development expanded well beyond her early clients. She spoke passionately about Freddie Old Soul, another artist she helped cultivate. “Freddie’s music is underground Hip Hop,” she explained. “It kind of puts you back in that mode. KRS-One. MC Lyte. You know what I mean? So, I tailor to whatever it is that she needs.” Freddie is a testament to Lyrical’s hands-on approach — someone whose growth reflects the patience and personal investment required to nurture a true artist.

That philosophy now guides her latest R&B acts: Sherrionn, a sultry vocalist from Chicago, and Kylin Sykes, an emerging voice out of Baltimore. Sherrionn’s polished aesthetic and genre versatility have already gained her comparisons to some of today’s leading ladies in the genre, while Kylin’s emotionally raw vocal style and spiritual undertones hint at long-term depth. While Lyrical didn’t say this outright, their development reflects the totality of her experience: the setbacks, the successes and everything in between.

Through it all, artist development remained her cornerstone. Lyrical views it as both a strategy and a sacred trust. “Artist development for me is just dealing with a person that’s very vulnerable in the beginning and they’re willing to listen,” the industry vet explained.

To her, fame is personal: “Some people’s fame is, I want to book an arena. Some people’s fame is, I just want my s**t to be heard.” For every artist, she crafts a plan rooted in their reality, not just their dreams.

Faith, branding and protecting her peace

The battle-tested CEO doesn’t separate branding from management, either. Her own visibility has always been part of her process. “If I’m managing you, people need to know that I’m managing you,” she stated. “Durk would throw people to me. ‘Go see Lyrical.’ That’s how I got started.” Now, she tells other managers to brand themselves: “Because at the end of the day, this is about your job as well.”

For Lyrical, branding is less about chasing clout and more about owning your work. That’s a distinction she learned through experience.

Faith has always been central to how she navigates the chaos. “[My] gut is God,” she told us. She views music as both divine and dangerous, referencing its biblical origins by saying, “[It] started with the devil. He was an angel.” To her, music carries immense power: “It’s beautiful. It’s powerful. It’s all-knowing.” In that framework, Lyrical sees herself as a vessel, someone led by God to find and nurture talent.

These days, the businesswoman is more selective. In addition to Bankz, she now also works with her son, 3LitMari, a Division 1 athlete and rising artist. All-in-all, she’s learned how to guard her peace. “I’ve put the industry on the shelf — I’m doing what I’m good at and what brings me peace,” she said, noting that she’s unafraid to shift her priorities. “The hustle is forever going to be inside of me. The healing will never come from it.”

Proud of her own journey, Lyrical told REVOLT that Dr. McCulley, the woman who raised her, continues to be her anchor. “She’s the reason I knew how to hold myself in rooms full of men who didn’t take me seriously,” Lyrical said. “I saw her command respect every day without raising her voice.”

Lyrical built her imprint quietly, through resilience, vision and work. And, perhaps for the first time, she doesn’t feel the need to explain it – she's simply living on her own terms.