Image Image Credit Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images, Pierre Suu / Contributor via Getty Images and Billboard / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Usher, Janet Jackson, Nas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Fans who excitedly descended upon Las Vegas for the Lovers & Friends Festival today (May 4) will not be watching their favorite artists perform after all. Late Friday (May 3) night, event organizers announced that the show boasting a roster of more than 50 singers and rappers was canceled amid growing weather concerns.

Twelve hours before the first acts were slated to hit the five stages beginning at noon, a wind advisory was issued warning that gusts ranging between 25 and 55 mph were expected to occur between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. In part, it read, “Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines, and a few power outages may result.”

In their message to concertgoers, festival organizers said, “This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make, as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of supporters and have been looking forward to this event for several months. We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are.” Refunds for Front Gate Tickets are expected to be issued within 30 days. Plans to potentially reschedule the lineup have not been addressed.

Among the chart-topping acts scheduled were Nelly, Ludacris, Ciara, Mary J. Blige, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, Monica, Brandy, Juvenile, Ying Yang Twins and the list goes on. Usher, who was a huge draw-in for attendees, teased that he would be performing his diamond-certified album Confessions in its entirety for the first time ever during his set.

Amid fans expressing their feelings about the change of plans, he tweeted, “Man, I’m just as disappointed as you are. We were getting ready to turn up and celebrate today. I have to follow the orders of city officials and the National Weather Service for everyone’s protection and stand strong in my belief that everything happens for a reason. I’m sorry we won’t get to see each other today, but know that I am always working on something to express my heartfelt gratitude for each and every one of you who continue to support me. I’ll see you soon.”

The superstar will be hitting the road in mid-August for the kickoff of his “PAST PRESENT FUTURE Tour,” which will revisit his decadeslong discography including his new album, COMING HOME.