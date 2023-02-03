Image Image Credit NDZ/Star Max / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LL COOL J Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

LL COOL J’s THE FORCE era continues. On Friday (Dec. 13), the “Doin’ It” hitmaker announced that he’d be partnering with The Skateroom for a very limited run of skate decks inspired by the album.

With just 300 decks in total, LL COOL J described the collaboration as “authentic, iconic, and straight from the heart.” Fans will have the option to pick between the Solo Deck and The Triptych models, both of which pull their designs from THE FORCE’s cover, at $185 and $500, respectively. Each comes with the self-coined most important rapper that ever existed’s signature and certificate of authenticity.

“Skateboarding, music, and art are about breaking boundaries and rewriting the rules. Collaborating with The Skateroom on these limited-edition decks honors THE FORCE and the culture that made me, while sparking the next wave of creativity,” LL COOL J said via his official website. “These decks are for those bold enough to push what’s possible and make their mark. Let’s ride.”

The Skateroom founder Charles-Antoine Bodson added, “We believe in the transformative power of art and skateboarding to inspire change. Collaborating with LL COOL J is an incredible honor, as his legacy transcends music and embodies the bold creativity we strive to celebrate.” He continued, “This partnership is about more than skate decks — it’s about bridging communities, empowering youth, and proving that art, music, and skateboarding can create real social impact.”

Skate culture, much like basketball and football, has a extensive history tied to Hip Hop. In 2023, NLE Choppa launched his "Skate for Tyre" initiative in honor of the late Tyre Nichols. Many other rap heavyweights, such as Lil Wayne and Kid Cudi, have taken a liking to the sport over the years as well.

THE FORCE hit streaming services in September with the Eminem-assisted “Murdergram Deaux,” “Praise Him” with Nas and “Passion.” Additional features included Snoop Dogg, Saweetie, Rick Ross, Fat Joe and Busta Rhymes.