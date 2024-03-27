Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Love In Real Life” Image Alt Lizzo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lizzo is stepping into a new era both musically and personally. With the release of “Love in Real Life,” her first solo single since her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack in 2023, she’s signaling a shift in both sound and spirit. The song arrived on Friday (Feb. 28) with a cinematic visual that felt like a metaphor for her journey. After a chaotic night out, Lizzo found herself in a sticky situation with backup dancers on a random street before all parties came together with some synchronized rhythms.

If there’s one thing Lizzo has always done, it’s use her art to process life in real time. During an appearance on “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” in December 2024, she confirmed that her new album was finished, describing it as “me talking things through.” “I remembered my purpose,” she expressed. “I’m putting everything in my art.” That much is clear. She’s been dropping hints for months – whether through a haunting teaser of her face shifting from tears to laughter or the bold declaration of a new chapter when she spray-painted “Bye, b**ch!” over the cover of her last album, Special. The message? Lizzo is moving forward, and she’s doing it without looking back.

To celebrate this creative rebirth, she’s also giving fans an intimate experience with "Lizzo In Real Life," a series of three shows in Los Angeles (March 12), New York City (March 16) and Minneapolis (March 18). These look to be statements for an artist who, despite the noise, remains committed to her purpose and her people.

Lizzo’s transformation isn’t just musical. Over the past year, she has been equally focused on her health. While the public obsesses over weight loss in black-and-white terms, Lizzo has been intentional about rejecting those narratives. “I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly,” she told The New York Times in March 2024. This past January, she shared that she had reached her “weight release goal,” a moment she celebrated with a message of empowerment. “I haven’t seen this number since 2014!” she stated. “Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

All-in-all, Lizzo looks to be reclaiming her narrative. She’s reminding us that transformation isn’t about erasing who you were, it’s about evolving into who you were always meant to be. Whether it’s through her music, her body or her mindset, she is proof that self-love isn’t just a buzzword; it’s an ongoing, intentional process. With “Love in Real Life” and a new album on the way, she’s stepping into her next chapter boldly, joyfully and most importantly, on her own d**n terms.